Dailysports Predictions Football Mainz vs Leipzig: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — 13 September 2025

Mainz vs Leipzig: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — 13 September 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig prediction @Mainz05en / X
Mainz 05
13 sep 2025, 09:30
- : -
Germany, Mainz, MEWA Arena
RB Leipzig
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On September 13, as part of Bundesliga Matchday 3, Mainz will host RB Leipzig on their home turf. Read on for a breakdown of both teams’ form and a prediction for the outcome of this clash.

Match preview

Mainz have shown consistent performances in recent seasons, finishing the 2024/25 Bundesliga campaign in a strong 6th place. During the off-season, the club conducted a solid transfer campaign, managing to retain almost all of their key players.

This season, Mainz started off with mixed results: they secured a 1-0 away win against Dresden in the DFB-Pokal and dispatched Rosenborg in the Conference League with a 6-3 aggregate. However, things haven’t been as smooth in the league: in their opening match, Köln edged past Mainz at home, scoring the only goal in the 90th minute. In the second round, Mainz found a late equalizer to snatch a 1-1 draw against Wolfsburg. Manager Bo Henriksen relies on quick transitions and counter-pressing — a style that has been delivering results.

Leipzig, meanwhile, are enduring a tough start to the season. After finishing seventh last year, the team underwent significant changes in the summer. In their 2025/26 opener, Leipzig beat Sandhausen 4-2 in the DFB-Pokal. But a heavy 0-6 defeat to Bayern in the Bundesliga opener exposed structural issues and drew criticism from head coach Ole Werner. Leipzig steadied the ship in round two with a 2-0 win over Heidenheim. Overall, the squad is trying to build play through ball control, width, and flank play, but have yet to achieve the desired effectiveness.

Probable line-ups

Mainz: Zentner, da Costa, Bell, Kohr, Caci, Sano, Amiri, Mwene, Lee, Norden, Weiper

Leipzig: Gulácsi, Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum, Banzuzi, Schlager, Baumgartner, Bakayoko, Nusa, Romulo

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last five meetings, Mainz have three wins, one draw, and Leipzig have one win
  • Four of Mainz’s last six matches have featured fewer than three goals
  • Leipzig have not drawn in their last nine games: five wins and four draws

Prediction

Recent head-to-head encounters between these teams have seen few goals. Moreover, Mainz have struggled to score prolifically against sides of similar quality early in the season. My prediction: total goals under (3) at 1.75 odds.

Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.75
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
