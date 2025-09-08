Mainz vs Leipzig: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — 13 September 2025
On September 13, as part of Bundesliga Matchday 3, Mainz will host RB Leipzig on their home turf. Read on for a breakdown of both teams’ form and a prediction for the outcome of this clash.
Match preview
Mainz have shown consistent performances in recent seasons, finishing the 2024/25 Bundesliga campaign in a strong 6th place. During the off-season, the club conducted a solid transfer campaign, managing to retain almost all of their key players.
This season, Mainz started off with mixed results: they secured a 1-0 away win against Dresden in the DFB-Pokal and dispatched Rosenborg in the Conference League with a 6-3 aggregate. However, things haven’t been as smooth in the league: in their opening match, Köln edged past Mainz at home, scoring the only goal in the 90th minute. In the second round, Mainz found a late equalizer to snatch a 1-1 draw against Wolfsburg. Manager Bo Henriksen relies on quick transitions and counter-pressing — a style that has been delivering results.
Leipzig, meanwhile, are enduring a tough start to the season. After finishing seventh last year, the team underwent significant changes in the summer. In their 2025/26 opener, Leipzig beat Sandhausen 4-2 in the DFB-Pokal. But a heavy 0-6 defeat to Bayern in the Bundesliga opener exposed structural issues and drew criticism from head coach Ole Werner. Leipzig steadied the ship in round two with a 2-0 win over Heidenheim. Overall, the squad is trying to build play through ball control, width, and flank play, but have yet to achieve the desired effectiveness.
Probable line-ups
Mainz: Zentner, da Costa, Bell, Kohr, Caci, Sano, Amiri, Mwene, Lee, Norden, Weiper
Leipzig: Gulácsi, Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum, Banzuzi, Schlager, Baumgartner, Bakayoko, Nusa, Romulo
Match facts and head-to-head
- In the last five meetings, Mainz have three wins, one draw, and Leipzig have one win
- Four of Mainz’s last six matches have featured fewer than three goals
- Leipzig have not drawn in their last nine games: five wins and four draws
Prediction
Recent head-to-head encounters between these teams have seen few goals. Moreover, Mainz have struggled to score prolifically against sides of similar quality early in the season. My prediction: total goals under (3) at 1.75 odds.