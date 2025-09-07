RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Predictions Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 10, 2025

Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 10, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago prediction https://x.com/jff_football
Jamaica
09 sep 2025, 20:00
- : -
International,
Trinidad and Tobago
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On September 10, 2025, the World Cup qualifying campaign in North and Central America will feature one of the Caribbean region’s most intriguing matchups — Jamaica hosts Trinidad and Tobago.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • Jamaica is considered the clear favorite in this group.

  • Head-to-head in the last 5 meetings: Jamaica — 3 wins, 2 draws.

  • Trinidad and Tobago last beat Jamaica in 2023, with a 1-0 scoreline.

  • Trinidad and Tobago are winless in their last five matches: 3 draws and 2 defeats.

  • Jamaica thrashed Bermuda 4-0 in their opening group game.

Match preview:

Jamaica enters the qualifiers as one of the top favorites. The "Reggae Boyz" boast a roster packed with English Premier League and Championship talent, giving them a distinct edge in both quality and experience. Their attacking line is especially dangerous, with several players capable of turning the game single-handedly.

Trinidad and Tobago, meanwhile, are in the midst of a squad rebuild. The team is relying on a mix of promising youngsters and seasoned veterans from the domestic league and MLS. Despite their underdog status, the "Soca Warriors" are known for their fighting spirit and often make life difficult for stronger opponents.

This Caribbean derby promises to be a tense and emotional affair, with the fierce rivalry ensuring a battle-hardened atmosphere and plenty of passion on the pitch.

Probable lineups:

  • Jamaica: Waite, Lembikisa, King, Lowe, Lee, Campbell, Palmer, Russell, Cephas, Huijsen, Kadamarteri.
  • Trinidad and Tobago: Smith, Henry, Trimmingham, Cardines, Powder, Phillips, Spicer, Sealy, Rampersad, Molino, Garcia.

Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago prediction:

Jamaica looks like the clear favorite thanks to their higher-caliber squad and the excellent form of their attacking leaders. Home advantage and the support of their fans will be an extra boost, and their squad depth should allow them to dictate the game. Trinidad and Tobago will bring plenty of fight, but the gulf in class is too great — Jamaica should confidently claim all three points. My prediction: Jamaica win (odds 1.45).

Prediction on game Win Jamaica
Odds: 1.45
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
