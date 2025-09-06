RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Central African Republic vs Comoros: Who will come out on top?

Central African Republic vs Comoros: Who will come out on top?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Central African Republic vs Comoros prediction Photo: Fédération de Football des Comores
Central African Republic
Central African Republic Central African Republic Schedule Central African Republic News
World Cup Qualification CAF World Cup Qualification CAF Table World Cup Qualification CAF Fixtures World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions
07 sep 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Comoros
Comoros Comoros Schedule Comoros News
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Comoros
Odds: 2.1
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

In the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, the Central African Republic hosts Comoros. The match will take place on Monday, September 7, kicking off at 18:00 CET. Here’s my prediction for this clash.

Central African Republic vs Comoros: match preview

The Central African Republic has already played seven qualifiers and their chances of making it to the next stage are nearly gone. They opened the campaign with a 2-4 defeat, followed by a 1-1 draw against Mali, and finally notched their first win in the third round, edging Chad 1-0. But after that, a string of setbacks followed—losses to Ghana, two defeats to Madagascar, and another draw with Mali. With only five points from seven matches, they trail second place by eight points. There are three games left, and a loss to Comoros would officially end their hopes of progressing.

Comoros, meanwhile, still have a realistic shot at qualifying for the World Cup. The team won three of their first four matches, suffering their only early defeat to Madagascar (0-2). They then lost to Mali 0-3, bounced back with a 1-0 win over Chad, but again fell to Mali 0-3 in their last outing. With 12 points from seven matches, they’re just one point off second place and four behind the leaders. Three games remain—two against direct rivals—which means that with the right results, Comoros could well book their ticket to the World Cup.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The Central African Republic is winless in their last seven matches: four defeats and three draws.
  • Comoros have just one win in their last five matches.
  • The Central African Republic has failed to score in their last four matches.
  • In their only previous meeting, Comoros defeated the Central African Republic 4-2—that remains the sole head-to-head between these teams in history.

Probable lineups

  • Central African Republic: Basse-Zokana; Yuga, Yangao; Kogbeto, Walengbe, Gambor, Ndokomandji, Namgbema; Jimet, Mafuta.
  • Comoros: Boina; M. Youssouf, Omari, Bouhra, Abdallah; Youssouf, Mohamed, M’Changama; Selemani, Maolida, Said.

Prediction

Comoros are firmly in the hunt for a top spot in the group and will be highly motivated to secure all three points and keep their World Cup dream alive. My pick: a win for Comoros at odds of 2.1.

Prediction on game Win Comoros
Odds: 2.1
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Latvia vs Serbia prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 09:00 Latvia vs Serbia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 6, 2025 Latvia Odds: 1.62 Serbia Recommended 1xBet
Deportivo La Coruna vs Sporting Gijon prediction Segunda Division Spain Today, 10:15 Deportivo vs Sporting Gijón: Who will keep their unbeaten run alive? Deportivo La Coruna Odds: 1.9 Sporting Gijon Bet now 1xBet
England vs Andorra prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 12:00 England vs Andorra: how many goals will the Three Lions score in this match? England Odds: 1.4 Andorra Bet now Mostbet
England vs Andorra prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 12:00 England vs Andorra prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 6, 2025 England Odds: 1.8 Andorra Recommended Melbet
Real Zaragoza vs Real Valladolid prediction Segunda Division Spain Today, 12:30 Real Zaragoza vs Real Valladolid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 6, 2025 Real Zaragoza Odds: 1.97 Real Valladolid Bet now Mostbet
San Marino vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 San Marino vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — September 6, 2025 San Marino Odds: 1.67 Bosnia and Herzegovina Bet now Mostbet
Austria vs Cyprus prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Austria vs Cyprus prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 6, 2025 Austria Odds: 1.75 Cyprus Recommended Mostbet
Ireland vs Hungary prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Ireland vs Hungary prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 6 September 2025 Ireland Odds: 1.65 Hungary Bet now Melbet
Malaga vs Granada prediction Segunda Division Spain Today, 15:00 Malaga vs Granada prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 6, 2025 Malaga Odds: 2.09 Granada Bet now 1xBet
Chicago Fire FC vs New England Revolution prediction MLS USA Today, 20:30 Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution: Who will prevail in the playoff race? Chicago Fire FC Odds: 1.78 New England Revolution Recommended 1xBet
St. Louis City vs FC Dallas prediction MLS USA Today, 20:30 St. Louis City vs FC Dallas: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — September 7, 2025 St. Louis City Odds: 1.72 FC Dallas Bet now Melbet
Houston Dynamo FC vs LA Galaxy prediction MLS USA Today, 20:30 Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 7, 2025 Houston Dynamo FC Odds: 1.87 LA Galaxy Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores