In the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, the Central African Republic hosts Comoros. The match will take place on Monday, September 7, kicking off at 18:00 CET. Here’s my prediction for this clash.

Central African Republic vs Comoros: match preview

The Central African Republic has already played seven qualifiers and their chances of making it to the next stage are nearly gone. They opened the campaign with a 2-4 defeat, followed by a 1-1 draw against Mali, and finally notched their first win in the third round, edging Chad 1-0. But after that, a string of setbacks followed—losses to Ghana, two defeats to Madagascar, and another draw with Mali. With only five points from seven matches, they trail second place by eight points. There are three games left, and a loss to Comoros would officially end their hopes of progressing.

Comoros, meanwhile, still have a realistic shot at qualifying for the World Cup. The team won three of their first four matches, suffering their only early defeat to Madagascar (0-2). They then lost to Mali 0-3, bounced back with a 1-0 win over Chad, but again fell to Mali 0-3 in their last outing. With 12 points from seven matches, they’re just one point off second place and four behind the leaders. Three games remain—two against direct rivals—which means that with the right results, Comoros could well book their ticket to the World Cup.

Match facts and head-to-head

The Central African Republic is winless in their last seven matches: four defeats and three draws.

Comoros have just one win in their last five matches.

The Central African Republic has failed to score in their last four matches.

In their only previous meeting, Comoros defeated the Central African Republic 4-2—that remains the sole head-to-head between these teams in history.

Probable lineups

Central African Republic: Basse-Zokana; Yuga, Yangao; Kogbeto, Walengbe, Gambor, Ndokomandji, Namgbema; Jimet, Mafuta.

Comoros: Boina; M. Youssouf, Omari, Bouhra, Abdallah; Youssouf, Mohamed, M’Changama; Selemani, Maolida, Said.

Prediction

Comoros are firmly in the hunt for a top spot in the group and will be highly motivated to secure all three points and keep their World Cup dream alive. My pick: a win for Comoros at odds of 2.1.