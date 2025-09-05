Prediction on game Win Slovakia Odds: 1.74 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the second round of European qualification for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Sunday at the Stade Josy Barthel in Luxembourg, where the home side will host Slovakia. We offer a bet on the outcome of this encounter with a high probability of success.

Match preview

Luxembourg kicked off the qualifiers with a home defeat to Northern Ireland (1-3), a disappointing start for new head coach Jeff Strasser. The team looked frail at the back, making costly mistakes, including a defender being sent off and conceding straight after the break.

Despite the presence of promising youngsters like 16-year-old Enzo Duarte and the consistent attacking play of Dardari and Sinani, Luxembourg continues to struggle in qualification tournaments. The team has now gone eight official matches without a win, and against a more skilled Slovakia, their chances of picking up points look slim.

Slovakia produced a surprise in the opening round, sensationally defeating Germany (2-0) at home. Solid defending, dynamic midfield play, and clinical finishing saw Francesco Calzona's men claim a historic victory over the giants.

After a disappointing start to 2025, including a four-game winless streak, this result has given Slovakia a huge psychological boost. Now, the squad is highly motivated to consolidate their lead in the group and should control proceedings in Luxembourg, where they famously won 4-0 in qualification twenty years ago.

Probable lineups

Luxembourg : Moris; Jans, Selimovic, Mahmutovic, Carlson; Olesen, Barreiro; Sanchez, Sinani, Bonert; Dardari

: Moris; Jans, Selimovic, Mahmutovic, Carlson; Olesen, Barreiro; Sanchez, Sinani, Bonert; Dardari Slovakia: Dubravka; Ghember, Satka, Skriniar, Hancko; Duda, Lobotka, Benes; Duris, Strelec, Zaur

Match facts and head-to-head

Slovakia beat Germany 2-0 in the opening round of qualification.

Luxembourg are winless in their last eight official matches.

Slovakia's last visit to Luxembourg ended with a 4-0 victory.

Prediction

Slovakia have entered the tournament in confident fashion and, judging by their display against Germany, are in excellent form. Given Luxembourg's inconsistent results, the visitors are clear favourites. We're backing a Slovakia win at odds of 1.74.