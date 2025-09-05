Prediction on game W1(-2.0) Odds: 1.62 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the headline clashes of the latest round of European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Sunday at the Cologne Arena, where Germany hosts Northern Ireland. Here’s a betting tip for the outcome of this encounter with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Germany unexpectedly stumbled in Bratislava, falling to Slovakia and complicating their group situation. Julian Nagelsmann’s side continues to struggle with inconsistency: over their last 24 matches, they’ve won only half, while making numerous defensive errors. The weak link is the defense, which has conceded two or more goals in nearly every game this year.

Nevertheless, their attacking potential remains high. The coach has at his disposal the likes of Wirtz, Gnabry, Füllkrug, and the young Woltemade, who is pushing hard for a starting spot. The Germans know another slip-up could prove critical in the race for direct World Cup qualification, so fans in Cologne expect an aggressive and high-scoring performance.

Michael O'Neill’s men kicked off qualification with a confident 3-1 win over Luxembourg and now travel to Germany in high spirits. The squad is evolving, with new names emerging, but their fighting character and discipline remain intact. Over their last 16 matches, they've won half — evidence of progress and revival under the manager’s guidance.

Historically, however, facing Germany is a daunting task: the Irish have lost their last nine encounters with Die Mannschaft. Fighters like Jamie Reid and Justin Devenny are in the squad, but there may not be enough quality for an upset. The visitors’ main hopes will rest on counterattacks and set pieces.

Probable lineups

Germany : Baumann; Raum, Tah, Rüdiger, Mittelstädt; Kimmich, Groß; Adeyemi, Wirtz, Gnabry; Woltemade

: Baumann; Raum, Tah, Rüdiger, Mittelstädt; Kimmich, Groß; Adeyemi, Wirtz, Gnabry; Woltemade Northern Ireland: Peacock-Farrell; McConville, McNair, Hume; Bradley, McCann, Charles, Devenny; Galbraith, Price; Reid

Match facts and head-to-head

Germany have lost only four times in World Cup qualifying history, and one of those defeats came this week.

Northern Ireland last appeared at a World Cup in 1986.

Germany have beaten Northern Ireland in each of their last nine meetings.

Prediction

Germany simply can’t afford another misstep and should secure all three points in Cologne. Despite the visitors’ fighting spirit, the class gap is just too wide. Back “Germany to win with a -2.0 handicap” at odds of 1.62.