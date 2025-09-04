Prediction on game Total under 5.0 Odds: 1.8 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the World Cup 2026 European qualifiers is set for Saturday at Villa Park in Birmingham, where England will host Andorra. Here's a betting tip on the outcome of this clash with excellent odds for a win.

Match preview

England, led by Thomas Tuchel, continue their confident journey through the qualifying campaign despite criticism for their style of play and a recent home setback against Senegal. The team tops Group K with a perfect record both in points and goals conceded, but the match against Andorra is a great opportunity not only to collect three points but also to redeem themselves in front of the fans by delivering energetic and attacking football.

Tuchel will likely give several newcomers a chance, keeping key players fresh for tougher tests ahead, such as the clash with Serbia. Nevertheless, Harry Kane's place in the starting lineup is beyond doubt — the national team captain is closing in on a landmark number of appearances for England and remains the focal point of the attack.

Andorra are perennial underdogs, and this qualifying cycle is no exception — four defeats without scoring, including losses to all direct group rivals. Nevertheless, their narrow 0-1 defeat to England in June was a minor achievement, as previously, in six meetings with this opponent, the Andorrans conceded almost four goals per game on average.

Koldo Alvarez's squad relies on experience and well-organized defending. Veterans like 43-year-old Marc Pujol and 35-year-old Marc Vales continue to lead by example, while goalkeeper Alvarez from Cordoba has shown consistent form. However, the lack of attacking threat rules out any talk of an upset.

Probable lineups

England : D. Henderson; Livramento, Stones, Burn, Spence; Rice, J. Henderson; Bowen, Rogers, Rashford; Kane

: D. Henderson; Livramento, Stones, Burn, Spence; Rice, J. Henderson; Bowen, Rogers, Rashford; Kane Andorra: Alvarez; Borra, Olivera, Llovera, San Nicolas, M. Garcia; Martinez, M. Vales, M. Rebes, Cervos; R. Fernandez

Match facts & head-to-head

England have won all seven previous matches against Andorra with a combined score of 26-0.

Andorra have failed to score in nine of their last ten matches in all competitions.

England have not lost a World Cup qualifier at home since 2000.

Prediction

England enter this match as clear favorites and, despite possible squad rotation, should secure a comfortable victory. Given Andorra's attacking struggles and the hosts' high-quality roster, a bet on England to win to nil looks like the logical choice. For the bet, we'll take "Total under 5.0" at odds of 1.80.