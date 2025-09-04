Prediction on game Total under 3,0 Odds: 1.62 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches in the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Saturday at the Daugava Stadium in Riga, where Latvia will host Serbia. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash, offering solid chances for success.

Match preview

The Latvian national team has been showing plenty of fighting spirit and keeps the race for second place in Group K wide open. Paolo Nicolato’s side lost to England, but managed to beat Andorra and snatch a draw against Albania. In their last outing, defender Chernomordijs was both hero and villain — first scoring an own goal, then leveling things up, but he’ll miss the Serbia fixture due to suspension.

Latvia’s weak point remains a shaky defense that’s let them down in key matches. Squad losses, including Tobers’ injury and the absence of a key defender, further dent the hosts’ chances. On top of that, the visitors boast far greater individual quality across the pitch.

Serbia, meanwhile, are gathering momentum and head into this match on a six-game unbeaten run. Dragan Stojković’s men handled Austria in the Nations League play-offs, then cruised past Andorra thanks to an Aleksandar Mitrović hat-trick — a milestone 100th appearance for the striker in national colors.

Serbia’s attack remains loaded with options, especially the Mitrović–Vlahović partnership, a duo capable of tearing apart any backline. The loss of goalkeeper Milinković-Savić could be offset by Petrovic’s potential debut, while a midfield featuring Kostić, Samardžić, and Lukić looks well balanced. All signs point to Serbia aiming for maximum points in Riga.

Probable lineups

Latvia : Zviedris; Jaunzems, Balodis, Jagodinskis, Jurkovskis, Ciganiks; Varslavans, Ikaunieks, Saveļjevs, Zelenkovs; Gutkovskis

: Zviedris; Jaunzems, Balodis, Jagodinskis, Jurkovskis, Ciganiks; Varslavans, Ikaunieks, Saveļjevs, Zelenkovs; Gutkovskis Serbia: Petrovic; Stojić, Pavlović, Milenković; Gudelj; Živković, Lukić, Samardžić, Kostić; Mitrović, Vlahović

Match facts and head-to-head

This will be the first official meeting between Latvia and Serbia at senior national team level.

Serbia have not lost a World Cup qualifier since 2017.

Latvia have not won back-to-back matches in official tournaments since 2021.

Prediction

Even as the away side, Serbia are clear favorites in this contest. The individual class of their forwards and a rock-solid unbeaten run point to a confident Serbian win by a margin of 1–2 goals. Our bet for this match: “Total under 3.0” at odds of 1.62.