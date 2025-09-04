RU RU ES ES FR FR
Austria vs Cyprus prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 6, 2025



06 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Linz, Raiffeisen Arena
Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.75
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the group stage matches of the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Saturday at the Linzer Stadion in Linz, where Austria will host Cyprus. We recommend betting on a confident home win with minimal risk.

Match preview

Austria is steadily picking up momentum in the qualifying campaign, despite a late start due to their participation in the Nations League playoffs. Ralf Rangnick's men confidently saw off Romania (2-1) and then demolished San Marino with ease, netting four goals in the opening half-hour. This team is clearly ambitious and looks well-balanced both in attack and defense.

The return of captain David Alaba and stability in midfield allow the Austrians to realistically aim for a direct ticket to the tournament finals. In the upcoming match against Cyprus, the task will not only be to win but also to preserve physical freshness ahead of tougher group opponents. Austria certainly has the potential, especially with key figures like Sabitzer and Arnautović.

Cyprus, on the other hand, is struggling to find consistency in their results. After beating San Marino, they suffered back-to-back defeats to Bosnia and Romania, conceding both goals in the latter before halftime. Away games have always been a challenge for the islanders, and the trip to Linz is unlikely to be an exception.

That said, there are players in Cyprus' squad who can spring a surprise — forward Pittas, for example, has scored two of the team's three qualifying goals so far. Nevertheless, the overall quality of play, especially in defense, leaves much to be desired. The absence of several regular starters and a lack of cohesion only exacerbate their problems ahead of a visit to a highly motivated favorite.

Probable line-ups

  • Austria: Schlager; Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene; Laimer, Seiwald; Baumgartner, Sabitzer, Gregoritsch; Arnautović
  • Cyprus: Mall; Satsias, Sielis, Laifis, Pileas; Kastanos, Kyriacou; Loizou, Sotiriou, Kakoulis; Pittas

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Austria has won all six official matches against Cyprus.
  • Cyprus has not won an away qualifier since March 2021.
  • Austria is unbeaten at home since June 2022, including friendlies.

Prediction

Austria is confidently dispatching group rivals and is unlikely to face serious problems against an inconsistent Cyprus. Given the hosts' form and personnel advantages, a bet on Austria to win to nil looks the most logical. Still, it's unlikely that Cyprus' defense will completely collapse, so our betting pick is "Under 3.5 total goals" at odds of 1.75.

