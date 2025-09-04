Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.65 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the opening matches of the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, where Ireland will face Hungary. We suggest a bet on goals in this clash with strong chances of success.

Match preview

Ireland enters this new qualifying campaign with optimism after a strong finish to their previous competitions. Heimir Hallgrímsson's side avoided relegation from League B in the Nations League by defeating Bulgaria in the play-offs and are unbeaten in their last four matches. Despite a series of draws, the team displays a well-structured game, and the return of several key players gives fans added confidence.

The Irish are especially comfortable at home — they are unbeaten in Dublin for three games and have beaten Hungary twice at this ground. The loss of Troy Parrott slightly complicates their attacking options, but the emergence of Adam Idah and the return of Chiedozie Ogbene could offset that. In such circumstances, Ireland will be aiming to kick off their campaign with points and show their ambition to progress from the group.

Hungary approaches this fixture after a prolonged slump, but with a glimmer of hope following a friendly win over Azerbaijan. Marco Rossi's team has been extremely inconsistent: just three wins in their last 14 matches, elimination from Euro 2024, and a humiliating defeat to Turkey in the Nations League. However, with leaders like Szoboszlai and Orbán in the squad, there is reason to expect an upturn in results soon.

Away games remain a problem — Hungary has won only two of their last eight matches on the road. Nevertheless, an attack led by Varga and promising youngsters like Lukacs and Toth could be an unexpected factor. If Rossi manages to find the right balance between defense and attack, his side is certainly capable of taking points from Dublin and starting the qualifiers unbeaten.

Probable lineups

Ireland : Kelleher; Doherty, Collins, O'Shea, Manning; Johnston, Cullen, Knight, Azaz; Idah, Ferguson

: Kelleher; Doherty, Collins, O'Shea, Manning; Johnston, Cullen, Knight, Azaz; Idah, Ferguson Hungary: Dibusz; Nego, Orbán, Szalai, Kerkez; A. Toth, Schäfer, Szoboszlai; Lukacs, Varga, Sallai

Match facts & head-to-head

Hungary hasn't beaten Ireland in an official match since 1969.

Three of the last five meetings between these sides have ended in goalless draws.

Ireland is unbeaten at home in their last three matches.

Prediction

This match promises to be tense and cautious from both sides. Ireland will look to take advantage of their home ground, but Hungary, with enough focus, can put up a fight. We're backing a low-scoring affair here, so our bet is "Total under 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.65.