RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Ireland vs Hungary prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 6 September 2025

Ireland vs Hungary prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 6 September 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Ireland vs Hungary prediction Photo: attackingfootball.com / Author unknown
Ireland
Ireland Ireland Schedule Ireland News
World Cup Qualification UEFA World Cup Qualification UEFA Table World Cup Qualification UEFA Fixtures World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions
06 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Dublin, Aviva Stadium
Hungary
Hungary Hungary Schedule Hungary News
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.65
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the opening matches of the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, where Ireland will face Hungary. We suggest a bet on goals in this clash with strong chances of success.

Match preview

Ireland enters this new qualifying campaign with optimism after a strong finish to their previous competitions. Heimir Hallgrímsson's side avoided relegation from League B in the Nations League by defeating Bulgaria in the play-offs and are unbeaten in their last four matches. Despite a series of draws, the team displays a well-structured game, and the return of several key players gives fans added confidence.

The Irish are especially comfortable at home — they are unbeaten in Dublin for three games and have beaten Hungary twice at this ground. The loss of Troy Parrott slightly complicates their attacking options, but the emergence of Adam Idah and the return of Chiedozie Ogbene could offset that. In such circumstances, Ireland will be aiming to kick off their campaign with points and show their ambition to progress from the group.

Hungary approaches this fixture after a prolonged slump, but with a glimmer of hope following a friendly win over Azerbaijan. Marco Rossi's team has been extremely inconsistent: just three wins in their last 14 matches, elimination from Euro 2024, and a humiliating defeat to Turkey in the Nations League. However, with leaders like Szoboszlai and Orbán in the squad, there is reason to expect an upturn in results soon.

Away games remain a problem — Hungary has won only two of their last eight matches on the road. Nevertheless, an attack led by Varga and promising youngsters like Lukacs and Toth could be an unexpected factor. If Rossi manages to find the right balance between defense and attack, his side is certainly capable of taking points from Dublin and starting the qualifiers unbeaten.

Probable lineups

  • Ireland: Kelleher; Doherty, Collins, O'Shea, Manning; Johnston, Cullen, Knight, Azaz; Idah, Ferguson
  • Hungary: Dibusz; Nego, Orbán, Szalai, Kerkez; A. Toth, Schäfer, Szoboszlai; Lukacs, Varga, Sallai

Match facts & head-to-head

  • Hungary hasn't beaten Ireland in an official match since 1969.
  • Three of the last five meetings between these sides have ended in goalless draws.
  • Ireland is unbeaten at home in their last three matches.

Prediction

This match promises to be tense and cautious from both sides. Ireland will look to take advantage of their home ground, but Hungary, with enough focus, can put up a fight. We're backing a low-scoring affair here, so our bet is "Total under 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.65.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.65
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Argentina vs Venezuela prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 19:30 Argentina vs Venezuela: Will the Argentines find motivation? Argentina Odds: 1.7 Venezuela Recommended 1xBet
Uruguay vs Peru prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 19:30 Uruguay vs Peru: h2h, prediction and probable lineups — September 5, 2025 Uruguay Odds: 1.66 Peru Bet now Melbet
Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova prediction US Open Today, 20:30 Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova prediction and odds - September 5, 2025 Naomi Osaka Odds: 2 Amanda Anisimova Bet now 1xBet
Brazil vs Chile prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 20:30 Brazil vs Chile: Will Carlo Ancelotti secure another victory with Brazil? Brazil Odds: 1.75 Chile Recommended Mostbet
Guatemala vs El Salvador prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 22:00 Guatemala vs El Salvador prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – September 5, 2025 Guatemala Odds: 1.8 El Salvador Bet now Melbet
Australia vs New Zealand prediction Friendly International 05 sep 2025, 05:45 Australia vs New Zealand prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Australia Odds: 1.63 New Zealand Bet now Melbet
Turkmenistan vs Oman prediction CAFA Nations Cup 05 sep 2025, 08:00 Turkmenistan vs Oman prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 5 September 2025 Turkmenistan Odds: 1.7 Oman Recommended 1xBet
Somalia vs Guinea prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 05 sep 2025, 08:00 Somalia vs Guinea: Can Guinea overcome their opponent? Somalia Odds: 1.9 Guinea Bet now Melbet
Kenya vs Gambia prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 05 sep 2025, 09:00 Kenya vs Gambia: Does anyone still stand a chance for second place? Kenya Odds: 2.3 Gambia Bet now 1xBet
Namibia vs Malawi prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 05 sep 2025, 09:00 Namibia vs Malawi prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 5, 2025 Namibia Odds: 1.65 Malawi Recommended 1xBet
Indonesia vs Chinese Taipei prediction Friendly match 05 sep 2025, 09:30 Indonesia vs Chinese Taipei prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Indonesia Odds: 1.62 Chinese Taipei Bet now Mostbet
Uzbekistan vs Kyrgyzstan prediction CAFA Cup 05 sep 2025, 10:30 Uzbekistan vs Kyrgyzstan: Who will reach the CAFA Cup playoffs? Uzbekistan Odds: 1.65 Kyrgyzstan Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores