Armenia vs Portugal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 6, 2025

Armenia vs Portugal prediction
06 sep 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Yerevan, Republican Stadium - Vazgen Sargsyan
One of the opening matches of the European qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Saturday at the Vazgen Sargsyan Stadium in Yerevan, where Armenia will host the group favorites — Portugal. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with solid chances of success.

Match preview

Armenia enters the qualifiers with a new coaching philosophy, as former defender and ex-Pyunik coach Yegishe Melikyan has taken the helm. Under his guidance, the national team has already played several friendlies, revealing defensive issues but also flashes of attacking promise. Up front, all eyes are on Barseghyan and Zelarayán, along with new call-ups from European clubs. However, the defense remains the team’s most vulnerable area.

After a painful exit from the Nations League playoffs, suffering a humiliating aggregate defeat of 1-9 to Georgia, Armenia is desperate for a fresh start. The squad has been revamped, and Melikyan’s leadership is expected to restore belief among the fans. However, the schedule is unforgiving: right from the opening round, Armenia faces a top-tier opponent, and will need to rely on discipline, character, and the support of the home crowd.

Portugal returns to official action fresh off their Nations League triumph, where they beat Spain in the final to claim their third major trophy in the past nine years. Under Roberto Martínez, the team has successfully undergone a rebuild and now looks stable and powerful — even in the wake of the tragic loss of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who both recently passed away. The mood in the Portuguese camp is unique, with players determined to dedicate their victory to their fallen teammates.

World Cup qualification has not always been smooth sailing for Portugal from the outset, but this time Martínez is determined to avoid any early nerves. Even without the injured Leão and Dalot, the squad is stacked with stars: Cristiano Ronaldo remains a central figure, Conceição and Neto are in top form, and there’s fierce competition in midfield between Neves and Vitinha for a spot alongside Bruno Fernandes. Portugal has never lost to Armenia, and this matchup is a golden opportunity to kick off the campaign with a confident win.

Probable lineups

  • Armenia: Tsankarevich; Ovanisyan, Mkrtchyan, Arutyunyan, Muradyan, Tiknizyan; Iwu, Dashyan; Bichakhchyan, Zelarayán; Barseghyan
  • Portugal: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, A. Silva, Mendes; Fernandes, R. Neves, Bernardo; Conceição, Ronaldo, Neto

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Portugal has won 4 of 6 matches against Armenia, with the other two ending in draws.
  • Armenia has not won an official match since November 2022.
  • Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 5 goals in 4 matches against Armenia, including a hat-trick in 2015.

Prediction

Portugal is clearly superior in terms of quality, and even in the wake of the team’s recent tragedy, the motivation among the visitors will be sky-high. Armenia may fight, but it’s unlikely they’ll be able to compete for the full 90 minutes. Expect a comfortable Portuguese win by at least two goals. Take “Portugal to win with a -2.0 handicap” at odds of 1.68.

