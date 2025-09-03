RU RU ES ES FR FR
Saudi Arabian representative offered Lewandowski €100 million per year

He turned down an unbelievable contract.
Football news Today, 15:59
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
This summer saw a flurry of high-profile transfers, and Robert Lewandowski could have been at the center of another blockbuster move.

Details: According to Diario SPORT, a club from Saudi Arabia reached out to Barcelona’s Polish striker with a staggering offer—a €100 million contract per season. However, Robert Lewandowski declined the proposal.

