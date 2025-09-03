Saudi Arabian representative offered Lewandowski €100 million per year

He turned down an unbelievable contract.

This summer saw a flurry of high-profile transfers, and Robert Lewandowski could have been at the center of another blockbuster move.

Details: According to Diario SPORT, a club from Saudi Arabia reached out to Barcelona’s Polish striker with a staggering offer—a €100 million contract per season. However, Robert Lewandowski declined the proposal.

Recently, we reported that Barcelona had a solid start to the new La Liga season, but bad news arrived just before the international break. Wing-back Alejandro Balde suffered a hamstring injury in his left leg.

Yamal also stated that anyone claiming they don’t want to win this award is lying. As for himself, he believes in his own victory.

Reminder: The Spanish footballer recently broke up with an Argentine singer. Their romance lasted only 13 days.