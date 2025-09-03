They dated for 13 days. Lamine Yamal splits up with his girlfriend

A love story comes to an end.

Not long ago, the world learned that Lamine Yamal was dating the famous Argentine star Nicki Nicole. However, the relationship was short-lived.

Details: According to ElCanciller, the Spanish footballer has broken up with the Argentine singer. Their romance lasted only 13 days. The reason for the split was that Nicki Nicole started seeing Real Madrid player Franco Mastantuono.

Earlier, we reported that Yamal posted a photo on Instagram with the popular Argentine rapper Nicki Nicole. The picture featured a cake, a bouquet of flowers, and Yamal captioned it with nothing but heart emojis.

Previously, Nicki Nicole also attended the footballer's 18th birthday party, although there were no visible romantic gestures between them at the time.

Reminder: Nicki Nicole, who has been dubbed the new girlfriend of Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, is herself an extremely popular figure. She is a renowned rap artist in Latin America, with hundreds of millions of views on her songs on YouTube.