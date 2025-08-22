Who is Lamine Yamal’s rumored girlfriend Nicki Nicole?

Nicki Nicole, rumored to be the new girlfriend of Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, is a major celebrity in her own right. She’s a renowned Latin American rap artist, racking up hundreds of millions of views on YouTube for her songs.

Her real name is Nicole Denise Cucco, and she was born in Rosario, Argentina (yes, the same hometown as Barcelona and Argentina legend Lionel Messi) on August 25, 2000.

Her music career took off in 2018, and by 2019, she released a track that entered Billboard’s Argentina Hot 100 chart. In 2020, Nicki dropped the single "Mamichula," which has accumulated over 400 million views on YouTube.

Nicki’s massive popularity is also reflected in her social media following: on Instagram alone, she boasts 22 million followers, and her posts regularly rack up millions of likes.

It’s worth noting that Nicki is famous not only for her music but also for her high-profile romances. She previously dated fellow Argentine rappers Khea and Trueno.

Another headline-grabbing relationship was with Mexican singer Peso Pluma, which began in 2023 after they collaborated on a remix of his hit "Por Las Noches." But that romance ended in scandal—by February 2024, Peso Pluma was caught with another woman, and news of the infidelity made global headlines.

In the aftermath, Nicki posted an emotional message on her Instagram, stating that respect is a fundamental part of love, and announced she was leaving a relationship that lacked respect and care, confirming the breakup with her unfaithful boyfriend.

Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole. pic.twitter.com/vpoLc65eat — Peso Pluma USA (@DoblePCharts) February 4, 2024

After splitting from Pluma, Nicki kept a low profile and wasn’t seen publicly with anyone for a while. But in the autumn of 2024, rumors swirled about a possible romance with another football star—Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández.

The Argentine had recently separated from his wife Valentina Cervantes (the couple has two children), so speculation quickly linked this to a potential relationship with Nicki.

Reports claimed the two met at the Moby Dick nightclub in Buenos Aires at the end of October. There was no concrete evidence, but fans fueled the rumors, noticing Enzo’s goal celebration gesture, which they interpreted as a nod to Nicki.

Enzo would mimic a phone call with his fingers when celebrating—a gesture that fans connected to Nicki’s hit song "Llamame," which means "Call Me."

Despite the swirling speculation, Fernández soon reconciled with his wife, who later stated in an interview that there had been no infidelity on either side.

Now, it seems Nicki may have finally found her footballer—in Lamine Yamal. The Spanish star, who turned 18 just over a month ago, was previously linked to another older woman, 29-year-old Fati Vázquez. Yamal spent a few vacation days with her and other friends, but both denied any romantic involvement.

🚨 17 year old Lamine Yamal is spending his holidays with 30 year old Fati Vazquez. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ASBX4DKdTN — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) June 17, 2025

News of Nicki and Lamine’s relationship was first broken by journalist Javier de Hoyos, who, citing reliable sources, reported that the pair were seen kissing in a nightclub on July 24.

Reportedly, their first meeting was at a party celebrating the footballer’s 18th birthday. Rumor has it there was instant chemistry, with playful banter and flirting, though nothing more was spotted at that time.

The couple have not commented publicly on their relationship, but their actions have only fueled the rumors. Nicki Nicole was spotted in the stands during one of Barcelona’s preseason friendlies against Como.

Argentinian singer Nicki Nicole is at the Joan Gamper wearing Lamine Yamal’s shirt.



Lamine was also seen to have Nicki Nicole as wallpaper on his iPhone. 👀 pic.twitter.com/akWvjwLoeX — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) August 10, 2025

📸 - Lamine Yamal's rumoured girlfriend Nicki Nicole watching Lamine today from the stands. pic.twitter.com/9Hbr3BPSkY — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) August 10, 2025

Notably, she attended the stadium wearing a shirt with Yamal’s name on the back, further stoking the gossip about their romance. Yamal wasn’t shy either—fans noticed a photo of Nicki as his phone wallpaper.

Another piece of evidence: the two took a short trip together to Monaco. Fans saw Yamal and Nicki strolling the streets of Monte Carlo, and paparazzi later caught the couple arriving back at Barcelona airport.

In these photos, Nicki’s petite stature stood out. Next to her, Yamal appears especially tall—no surprise, as he stands at 180 cm, while reports suggest Nicki is just 145 cm tall.

The pair remain tight-lipped about the status of their relationship, though they’re not hiding their interactions. Yamal has started tagging Nicki in his social media posts. He recently posted an Instagram story with a screenshot from a game and captioned it, addressing Nicki: “@nicki.nicole when are you going to win???? 🥉”.

It seems the young couple aren’t ready to make their relationship official, but they’re also not trying to hide it. As for how serious or long-term this might be—only time will tell.