"I don't care." Flick responds to Yamal's celebration controversy

Last Saturday, Barcelona secured a victory in their opening La Liga match against Mallorca with a commanding 3-0 scoreline. One of the goals was netted by Lamine Yamal, who has already been at the center of several controversies, and this time he added more fuel to the fire.

Details: The winger's celebration sparked the latest uproar. After scoring his first goal of the season in the 3-0 win, Yamal mimed crowning himself. The gesture was widely interpreted as a sign that Yamal was declaring himself the new "king"—especially since he inherited the iconic number ten, once worn by club legends.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick was asked about the incident at a press conference, and the German's response was brief and to the point.

Quote: "I don't care what others say about my team. Lamine is only 18, but he's a fantastic footballer. I'll help him develop properly. His attitude is excellent," Flick stated.