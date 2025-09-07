RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Mozambique vs Botswana: Who will seize second place in the table?

Mozambique vs Botswana: Who will seize second place in the table?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Mozambique vs Botswana prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/FMFoficial/
Mozambique
08 sep 2025, 09:00
- : -
International,
Botswana
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2
In the eighth round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Mozambique hosts Botswana on home soil. The match will take place on Monday, September 8, with kickoff set for 15:00 CET. I’m offering a betting tip for this clash.

Mozambique vs Botswana: Match preview

Mozambique is battling hard for second place in the group standings. After seven previous rounds, the team has collected 12 points and currently sits third. They are level on points with Uganda, but trail due to goal difference. Mozambique's goal difference stands at 10:15, while Uganda, in second place, has 10:7. With three rounds left in the qualifiers, the race for second place remains wide open.

Botswana is also in the hunt for that coveted second spot and continues to fight for a World Cup berth. The national team has nine points and occupies fourth position in the group, just three points off second place. Botswana’s goal difference is 10:11—not the best, but still keeping their hopes alive. They have crucial matches ahead against direct rivals who are only a few points clear. If they can maximize their results, Botswana could well be in contention for second place.

Match facts and H2H

  • Mozambique are winless in their last three matches and have lost all three.
  • Botswana have lost just one of their last five games.
  • Mozambique have scored only once in their previous four outings.
  • The last head-to-head meeting between these teams ended in a 3-1 victory for Mozambique.

Probable line-ups

  • Mozambique: Ivane Urrubal, Bruno Langa, Mexer, Reinildo, Diogo Kalila, Gima, Viti, Pepo Santos, Amade, Ratifo, Catamo
  • Botswana: Foko, Kopelang, Johnson, Velafi, Gaolaolwe, Baruti, Modingane, Mohutsiwa, Orebone, Sekanyeng, Sesinyi

Prediction

This is a clash between two evenly matched sides, both desperate for points to keep their hopes of second place alive. My tip: both teams to score in this game at odds of 2.

