Not with the team. Lamine Yamal misses today's training session. What's the reason?

Young talent skips training

Lamine Yamal has raised concerns among Barcelona fans. The young star was absent from Barcelona's training session today.

Details: According to the fan account on X, Barca Universal, Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal was not present at the team's training session.

🚨 BREAKING: Lamine Yamal is not training with the team. pic.twitter.com/YzRYHasBu1 — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) September 13, 2025

The reason for his absence has not been disclosed yet, but we are closely monitoring the situation.

Last week, the 18-year-old featured in two World Cup qualifying matches, where Spain defeated Bulgaria (3-0) and Turkey (6-0), with the winger providing three assists. For Barcelona this season, Yamal has made three appearances, netting twice and delivering two assists.



