Lamine Yamal stars in a hilarious ad for his new Adidas F50 boots

Lifestyle Today, 10:51
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Lamin Yamal in an advertisement for new Adidas boots Photo: https://www.instagram.com/adidasfootball / Author unknown

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has long collaborated with various sports brands, including Adidas, which has created special F50 Lamine Yamal boots just for him. The promotional video, released to coincide with the launch of these boots, was shared by Lamine himself on his Instagram page.

Yamal is one of the main characters in the commercial, playing the role of a nightmare tormenting a defender from the opposing team. Desperate to rid himself of this anxiety, the defender visits a psychotherapist and shares what’s haunting him.

He recounts his troubles while lying on the therapist’s couch, and then turns to the doctor — only to see Lamine Yamal in a suit and striking purple F50 Lamine Yamal boots sitting in the therapist’s chair, which startles him. With a grin, Yamal reassures him, saying, “Relax, relax 😉,” and gives a cheeky wink to the camera.

In the caption under the post dedicated to the boot launch on the Adidas Football Instagram page, it reads: “they already know the name. now the boots are unforgettable. 😈 introducing Lamine Yamal F50, available now 💨.”

