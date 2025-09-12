RU RU ES ES FR FR
Lamine Yamal revealed he bought a house for the most important person in his life

A wonderful son
Lifestyle Today, 08:17
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Lamin Yamal celebrates his goal for Barcelona Photo: https://www.instagram.com/lamineyamal / Author unknown

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, at just 18 years old, already earns enough to make some truly extravagant purchases. On the Resonancia de Corazon podcast, he admitted that he decided to buy a house for his mother, Sheila Ebana.

The footballer shared that he wanted to make his mom happy — whom he calls his queen — by buying a new home for her and his younger brother.

"I see how happy my mother is that my brother has the kind of childhood I once dreamed of. That makes me the happiest person in the world," Lamine said.

He also confessed to Resonancia de Corazon host Jose Ramon de la Morena that he himself used to live in a cramped, tiny apartment where the kitchen and living room were combined into one room.

Now, thanks to the impressive earnings he receives from his extraordinary football talent, he has the chance to give his family a life of much greater comfort and luxury.

Let us recall that Yamal had a sensational last season, winning every domestic trophy in Spain with Barcelona. Thanks to this, he is now one of the leading contenders for the Ballon d'Or.

