Defying rumors. Yamal posts new photo with Nicky Nicole

Their relationship only grows stronger

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has once again shut down all rumors of a breakup with Nicky Nicole. The footballer posted a new photo with his girlfriend on his Instagram page.

In the picture, you can see only Lamine’s powerful torso in a t-shirt, with Nicky Nicole pressed close to him, looking absolutely tiny next to her boyfriend.

It’s well known that Nicky is quite petite, standing at just 145 cm tall, while Yamal, at 180 cm, looks like a true giant by her side.

Recall that earlier, rumors surfaced in the media that Lamine and Nicky Nicole had broken up just 13 days after officially confirming their relationship. Journalists claimed that she had left the Spaniard for Real Madrid player Franco Mastantuono.

But it soon became clear those rumors were unfounded — first, Nicky Nicole confirmed in an interview that she and Yamal were still together, and now Lamine himself has shown that everything is going great between them.

The couple reportedly first met at a party celebrating Yamal’s 18th birthday.