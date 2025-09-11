RU RU ES ES FR FR
Is she talking about Yamal? Nicky Nicole admits she's head over heels in love

The singer says she's feeling incredibly happy
Lifestyle Today, 09:53
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Niсki Nicole and Lamin Yamal together Photo: https://www.instagram.com/billboardlatin / Author unknown

Nicky Nicole, rumored to be the girlfriend of Lamine Yamal — though whispers suggest they might have already split — made headlines at the premiere of Desigual’s new fashion collection by telling reporters she’s currently head over heels in love.

The show took place in Barcelona, and Nicole opened up about her special connection to the city. She admitted that she’s deeply in love, happy, and content at the moment, and that she feels truly joyful in Barcelona. Nicole also thanked everyone for the support she feels in this vibrant city.

She went on to reveal that it was none other than Lamine Yamal and singer Rosalía who taught her to say “I love you” in Catalan. All these revelations might just be her way of shutting down the rumors about their breakup.

It’s also worth noting that Yamal himself hinted that the relationship is still going strong. His Spain national team teammate and close friend Nico Williams recently shared an Instagram story showing Lamine displaying his phone’s wallpaper — a photo of him and Nicole together.

Williams even captioned the post, “My son is in love,” suggesting that his friend’s romance is going full throttle.

