RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Video Lamine Yamal stars in hilarious Visa commercial ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Lamine Yamal stars in hilarious Visa commercial ahead of the 2026 World Cup

As always, fun and full of dancing
Video Today, 03:46
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Lamin Yamal in the match against Turkey in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers Photo: https://www.instagram.com/lamineyamal / Author unknown

Spain national team footballer Lamine Yamal has long been a hero of various commercials and a star for many brands. Now, the Spanish sensation has featured in a Visa advertisement dedicated to the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

Yamal shared the promotional video on his Instagram page. In the amusing clip, Lamine and two friends play the classic game where you have to quickly grab a seat when the music stops.

The ad highlights that Visa customers can enter a draw for a chance to purchase tickets to the 2026 World Cup.

It's worth noting that during the recently concluded international break, Spain played two qualifying matches against Bulgaria and Turkey. The Spaniards cruised to victory in both, with a combined scoreline of 9-0 (they absolutely demolished Turkey 6-0). Lamine contributed three assists in these fixtures.

Thanks to these victories, Spain now confidently tops their group, which also features Turkey, Bulgaria, and Georgia.

Related teams and leagues
Spain Spain Schedule Spain News
FIFA Club World Cup FIFA Club World Cup Table FIFA Club World Cup Fixtures FIFA Club World Cup Predictions
Related Team News
Konrad de la Fuente and Lamine Yamal Football news Yesterday, 04:58 "Lamine Yamal's thoughts scare me" - Konrad de la Fuente shares his view on Barcelona's wonderkid star
Lamin Yamal is relaxing at leisure Lifestyle 09 sep 2025, 03:53 Went out shopping. Lamine Yamal shares a personal photo from a clothing store
Nico Williams as part of the Spanish national team Football news 08 sep 2025, 14:17 Major blow for the Basques: Nature of Nico Williams' injury revealed
Lamin Yamal before the match against the Turkish national team Football news 08 sep 2025, 05:47 Lamine Yamal reacts to Spain's resounding victory over Turkey
Didn’t they break up? Lamine Yamal keeps Nicki Nicole as his phone wallpaper Football news 08 sep 2025, 01:50 Didn’t they break up? Lamine Yamal keeps Nicki Nicole as his phone wallpaper
How did this happen? Lamine Yamal loses his passport in Turkey Football news 08 sep 2025, 01:22 How did this happen? Lamine Yamal loses his passport in Turkey
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores