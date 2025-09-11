Lamine Yamal stars in hilarious Visa commercial ahead of the 2026 World Cup

As always, fun and full of dancing

Spain national team footballer Lamine Yamal has long been a hero of various commercials and a star for many brands. Now, the Spanish sensation has featured in a Visa advertisement dedicated to the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

Yamal shared the promotional video on his Instagram page. In the amusing clip, Lamine and two friends play the classic game where you have to quickly grab a seat when the music stops.

The ad highlights that Visa customers can enter a draw for a chance to purchase tickets to the 2026 World Cup.

It's worth noting that during the recently concluded international break, Spain played two qualifying matches against Bulgaria and Turkey. The Spaniards cruised to victory in both, with a combined scoreline of 9-0 (they absolutely demolished Turkey 6-0). Lamine contributed three assists in these fixtures.

Thanks to these victories, Spain now confidently tops their group, which also features Turkey, Bulgaria, and Georgia.