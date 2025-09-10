"Lamine Yamal's thoughts scare me" - Konrad de la Fuente shares his view on Barcelona's wonderkid star

The specialist is captivated by Lamine.

The footballer continues to astonish not only on the pitch.

Details: Spain’s national team head coach Konrad de la Fuente, in an interview for the “El Larguero” program on Cadena SER, shared his emotions and impressions of working with Spain and Barcelona’s teenage prodigy, Lamine Yamal:

"He has shown remarkable maturity, and that’s no easy feat. He’s just a kid and he’s still learning, but I’m honestly unsettled by his thoughts. Lamine’s outward appearance is one thing, but his inner world is something else entirely. Lamine has the potential to become the best in the world, but what about Mikel Merino, Fabián, Pedri...? We’re lucky to have so many players who are world-class in their positions." - admitted De la Fuente.

Lamine Yamal was called up to the Spanish national team in 2023, and since then has already played 23 matches and scored 6 goals for La Roja. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €200 million.

