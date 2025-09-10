RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "Lamine Yamal's thoughts scare me" - Konrad de la Fuente shares his view on Barcelona's wonderkid star

"Lamine Yamal's thoughts scare me" - Konrad de la Fuente shares his view on Barcelona's wonderkid star

The specialist is captivated by Lamine.
Football news Today, 04:58
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Konrad de la Fuente and Lamine Yamal Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

The footballer continues to astonish not only on the pitch.

Details: Spain’s national team head coach Konrad de la Fuente, in an interview for the “El Larguero” program on Cadena SER, shared his emotions and impressions of working with Spain and Barcelona’s teenage prodigy, Lamine Yamal:

"He has shown remarkable maturity, and that’s no easy feat. He’s just a kid and he’s still learning, but I’m honestly unsettled by his thoughts. Lamine’s outward appearance is one thing, but his inner world is something else entirely.

Lamine has the potential to become the best in the world, but what about Mikel Merino, Fabián, Pedri...? We’re lucky to have so many players who are world-class in their positions." - admitted De la Fuente.

Lamine Yamal was called up to the Spanish national team in 2023, and since then has already played 23 matches and scored 6 goals for La Roja. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €200 million.

Reminder: Lamine Yamal reacts to Spain's resounding victory over Turkey

Related teams and leagues
Spain Spain Schedule Spain News
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
Barcelona and Valencia to play their La Liga match at Johan Cruyff Stadium Football news Yesterday, 12:46 Barcelona and Valencia to play their La Liga match at Johan Cruyff Stadium
Diego Lopez. Football news Yesterday, 09:14 Valencia leader surprised that Barcelona match venue still unknown
Lamin Yamal is relaxing at leisure Lifestyle Yesterday, 03:53 Went out shopping. Lamine Yamal shares a personal photo from a clothing store
Nico Williams as part of the Spanish national team Football news 08 sep 2025, 14:17 Major blow for the Basques: Nature of Nico Williams' injury revealed
Camp Nou. Football news 08 sep 2025, 14:02 Chaos continues. Barcelona risks playing home games behind closed doors
Frenkie de Jong as part of the Netherlands national team Football news 08 sep 2025, 11:36 Sad news for Flick! Barcelona lose Frenkie de Jong
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores