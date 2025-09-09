Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 1.68 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On September 13, 2025, as part of Matchday 6 in the Egyptian Premier League, Ceramica Cleopatra will take on Smouha. Kick-off is set for 19:00 Central European Time. Let’s break down the best bet on team scoring in this clash.

Ceramica Cleopatra

Ceramica Cleopatra delivered a steady performance last season, finishing sixth both in the regular league phase and in the championship group. The team lagged 21 points behind the leaders and was just 10 points short of the continental qualification zone.

However, their cup runs were far more impressive. In the Egypt Cup, Ceramica reached the semifinals, narrowly losing 1-2 to eventual winners Zamalek, while in the Egypt League Cup, they lifted the trophy after a 2-0 win over National Bank of Egypt in the final.

The new season got off to a shaky start: a loss to Zamalek followed by a goalless draw away at ZED. But the team soon found their rhythm, beating ENPPI 2-0 and delivering a solid performance against league newcomers Arab Contractors. Currently, Ceramica Cleopatra sits ninth in the standings with 7 points.

Their home record against Smouha has been problematic. In their last two home fixtures, Ceramica succumbed by the same 0-1 scoreline, and overall, in seven home games versus Smouha, they’ve managed just one win, three draws, and three defeats.

Smouha

Smouha finished last season twelfth in the main league table, battling to avoid relegation. In the final group stage, they ended up seventh, just two points clear of the drop zone. The team gave their fans something to cheer about with a run to the Egypt Cup quarterfinals, though they were knocked out by Zamalek in a 4-2 defeat.

The new campaign has started on a more positive note. Smouha have played five games without a single loss, drawing 1-1 twice, 0-0 twice, and beating Kahrabaa Ismaily 2-1. That victory was their first in the last seventeen matches, snapping a lengthy winless streak.

As for their head-to-head record with Ceramica Cleopatra, Smouha have stood their ground in recent years. They’ve won each of the last three meetings by the same 1-0 margin, and across the entire history of the rivalry, have suffered just one defeat.

Probable lineups

Ceramica Cleopatra: Bassam, Hani, Samir, Nabil, El-Sayed, El-Solia, Amr, Issa, Belhadji, Mukka, Lakay.

Bassam, Hani, Samir, Nabil, El-Sayed, El-Solia, Amr, Issa, Belhadji, Mukka, Lakay. Smouha: Soliman, Reda, Hakam, Dabash, Amer, Fawzi, Fekri, Samadu, El Gandour, Amadi, Badji.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Ceramica Cleopatra have won 3 of their last 4 home matches.

Ceramica Cleopatra are unbeaten in 6 of their last 7 games.

9 of Ceramica Cleopatra’s last 10 matches ended with under 2.5 goals.

Smouha have failed to win 16 of their last 17 matches.

13 of Smouha’s last 14 games ended with under 2.5 goals.

Smouha have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-head encounters.

Ceramica Cleopatra vs Smouha match prediction

Ceramica Cleopatra may have started the season on uncertain footing, but they’ve gradually stabilized and climbed the table. Smouha, meanwhile, remain unbeaten, but their matches have been extremely cautious and low-scoring. This opponent has traditionally caused Ceramica plenty of trouble — their meetings are always tense and hard-fought. The last three matches between these sides all ended 1-0, highlighting the low-scoring nature of their rivalry. All signs point to another tight contest, and it’s unlikely we’ll see many goals. My pick for this match: total goals under 2 at odds of 1.68.