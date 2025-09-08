RU RU ES ES FR FR
Lamine Yamal reacts to Spain's resounding victory over Turkey

A truly powerful performance
Football news Today, 05:47
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Lamin Yamal before the match against the Turkish national team Photo: https://www.instagram.com/lamineyamal / Author unknown

Spain's rising star Lamine Yamal was one of the standout heroes in the national team's emphatic win over Turkey. The young forward shared his emotions about the match on his Instagram page.

Lamine posted photos from the game, captioning them with the emoji “🅰️🅰️”, highlighting his two assists to teammates during the match.

Notably, Yamal set up goals for Ferran Torres and Mikel Merino. The match, held yesterday, September 7, ended with a stunning 6-0 victory for La Roja—a surprising result considering Turkey are no pushovers like Liechtenstein or San Marino, who often suffer heavy defeats.

It's worth noting that Spain has already wrapped up this international break, having played their first 2026 World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria on September 4. La Roja had no trouble there either, cruising to a 3-0 win.

With their triumph over Turkey, Spain now boasts an incredible goal difference of 9:0 after just two matches.

