How did this happen? Lamine Yamal loses his passport in Turkey

Football news Today, 01:22
Spain’s national team crushed Turkey 6–0 in the World Cup qualifier, but one of the most unusual incidents occurred after the final whistle.

Details: According to Beyaz Futbol, Spanish winger and team leader Lamine Yamal lost his passport. He spent a long time searching for it after the match, even returning to the dressing room, but never found it. Yamal eventually left the stadium without his passport.

We also reported that midfielder Mikel Merino has now scored six goals in six matches for Spain in 2025. He also became only the second midfielder in Spanish history to score a hat-trick in a single game.

Reminder: Spanish winger Nico Williams suffered a muscle injury and was forced off in the 44th minute. He was replaced by Ferran Torres.

