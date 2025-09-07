Serious blow! Nico Williams suffers injury in Spain national team match
Nico was forced to leave the pitch due to injury.
Volodymyr Varukha
https://x.com/TheBasqueLion/status/1964777088097116295
Details: In the 2026 World Cup qualifier between Turkey and Spain, Spanish winger Nico Williams sustained a muscle injury and was forced to leave the pitch in the 44th minute. He was replaced by Ferran Torres.
Before the injury, Nico Williams managed to make a telling contribution: early in the match, the Athletic midfielder provided an assist for Pedri. After the break, La Roja continue to dominate, leading 6-0 at the moment.
Details regarding the severity of Nico's injury are not yet known.