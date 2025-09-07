RU RU ES ES FR FR
Serious blow! Nico Williams suffers injury in Spain national team match

Nico was forced to leave the pitch due to injury.
Football news Today, 16:07
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Details: In the 2026 World Cup qualifier between Turkey and Spain, Spanish winger Nico Williams sustained a muscle injury and was forced to leave the pitch in the 44th minute. He was replaced by Ferran Torres.

Also read: Switzerland vs Slovenia. H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — September 8, 2025

Before the injury, Nico Williams managed to make a telling contribution: early in the match, the Athletic midfielder provided an assist for Pedri. After the break, La Roja continue to dominate, leading 6-0 at the moment.

Details regarding the severity of Nico's injury are not yet known.

