Serious blow! Nico Williams suffers injury in Spain national team match

Nico was forced to leave the pitch due to injury.

Details: In the 2026 World Cup qualifier between Turkey and Spain, Spanish winger Nico Williams sustained a muscle injury and was forced to leave the pitch in the 44th minute. He was replaced by Ferran Torres.

💥 Juego detenido en Turquía, se echa al suelo Nico Williams. Entra Ferran Torres en su lugar #CopaMundialFIFA pic.twitter.com/3H4rGbbYwl — MARCA (@marca) September 7, 2025

Before the injury, Nico Williams managed to make a telling contribution: early in the match, the Athletic midfielder provided an assist for Pedri. After the break, La Roja continue to dominate, leading 6-0 at the moment.

Details regarding the severity of Nico's injury are not yet known.