On September 8, as part of the second round of World Cup qualification, Switzerland will face the Slovenian national team. Read on for more about the teams and potential match outcomes.

Match preview

In 2025, the Swiss are showing solid form: they defeated the USA (4-0) and Mexico (4-2) in friendlies, as well as overcoming Luxembourg (3-1), remaining unbeaten in their last five matches. In the first round of qualifying, Switzerland made light work of Kosovo with a resounding 4-0 victory. With home advantage, a wealth of experience, and a well-balanced squad, the "Red and Whites" look like convincing favorites.

Coach Murat Yakin relies on a tactical setup built around a solid defense, organized pressing, and transitions to attack down the flanks, often utilizing 3-4-2-1 or 4-2-3-1 formations. This allows them to quickly close down space and maximize set pieces or rapid combinations.

Like Switzerland, Slovenia remain unbeaten in 2025. First, they drew and then beat Slovakia in the Nations League playoffs, followed by friendly wins over Bosnia and Herzegovina (3-1) and Luxembourg (1-0). In their first World Cup qualifier, Matjaž Kek’s men played out a high-scoring draw with Sweden, coming from behind twice and netting an equalizer late in the match.

The coaches have emphasized compact defending, timely counterattacks, and the creativity of players like Žan Vipotnik and Benjamin Šeško. This promises to be an intriguing contest.

Probable lineups

Switzerland: Kobel, Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez, Xhaka, Freuler, Rieder, Ndoye, Vargas, Embolo

Slovenia: Oblak, Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Janža, Stojanović, Gnezda Čerin, Elsnik, Lovrić, Šporar, Šeško

Match facts and head-to-head

The last meeting between these teams was in 2015, when Switzerland won 3-2

Switzerland have won four matches in a row, with a combined score of 15-3

Slovenia are unbeaten in six straight matches: three wins and three draws

Prediction

In my opinion, we’re in for an entertaining match with plenty of goals. Both sides boast high-class attacking talents who can make the most of their chances. My prediction: total over 2.5 goals at 1.83.