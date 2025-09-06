Prediction on game Win Faroe Islands Odds: 1.53 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On September 8, as part of the fifth round of World Cup qualification, Gibraltar will face off against the Faroe Islands. Read on for more about both teams and a prediction for the match outcome.

Match preview

Since their Nations League win over San Marino, Gibraltar seem to have forgotten how to win. The team has gone eight matches without a victory, managing only three draws—against Moldova, Liechtenstein, and again San Marino. Their World Cup qualifying campaign has gone as expected: four defeats in four rounds with a combined score of 16:2.

Their playing style is extremely cautious, with a compact defensive line and a heavy reliance on set pieces, but they barely create anything in attack. It would take a miracle for Gibraltar to pick up any points in this qualifying group.

The Faroe Islands’ situation is slightly better: in World Cup qualifying, they have managed to pick up three points, beating Gibraltar at home 2-1. In the other group matches, they fought hard but failed to earn points, suffering losses to the Czech Republic (1-2), Montenegro (0-1), and Croatia (0-1).

The team focuses on disciplined defending and physical play, while taking a pragmatic approach on the counterattack. The squad tries to capitalize on the few opportunities they get.

Probable line-ups

Gibraltar: Banda, Ronan, Lopes, Annesley, Britto, Bent, Walker, De Barr, Scanlon, Richards, El-Hmidi

Faroe Islands: Lamhauge, Færø, Vatnhamar, Edmundsson, Danielsen, Hendriksson, Andreasen, Davidsen, Frederiksberg, Sørensen, Olsen

Match facts and head-to-head

In four matches between these teams, there have been two wins for the Faroe Islands, one win for Gibraltar, and one draw

Gibraltar have lost their last five matches

The Faroe Islands have not conceded more than two goals in 12 straight games

Prediction

I expect a strong performance from the Faroe Islands, who are visiting one of the weakest national teams in the world. My prediction: Faroe Islands to win at 1.53 odds.