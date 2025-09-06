RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Gibraltar vs Faroe Islands: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — September 8, 2025

Gibraltar vs Faroe Islands: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — September 8, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Gibraltar vs Faroe Islands prediction @GibraltarFA / X
Gibraltar
Gibraltar Gibraltar Schedule Gibraltar News
World Cup Qualification UEFA World Cup Qualification UEFA Table World Cup Qualification UEFA Fixtures World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions
08 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
International,
Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands Faroe Islands Schedule Faroe Islands News
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Faroe Islands
Odds: 1.53
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On September 8, as part of the fifth round of World Cup qualification, Gibraltar will face off against the Faroe Islands. Read on for more about both teams and a prediction for the match outcome.

See also: Lithuania vs Netherlands prediction and betting tips 07 September 2025

Match preview

Since their Nations League win over San Marino, Gibraltar seem to have forgotten how to win. The team has gone eight matches without a victory, managing only three draws—against Moldova, Liechtenstein, and again San Marino. Their World Cup qualifying campaign has gone as expected: four defeats in four rounds with a combined score of 16:2.

Their playing style is extremely cautious, with a compact defensive line and a heavy reliance on set pieces, but they barely create anything in attack. It would take a miracle for Gibraltar to pick up any points in this qualifying group.

The Faroe Islands’ situation is slightly better: in World Cup qualifying, they have managed to pick up three points, beating Gibraltar at home 2-1. In the other group matches, they fought hard but failed to earn points, suffering losses to the Czech Republic (1-2), Montenegro (0-1), and Croatia (0-1).

The team focuses on disciplined defending and physical play, while taking a pragmatic approach on the counterattack. The squad tries to capitalize on the few opportunities they get.

Probable line-ups

Gibraltar: Banda, Ronan, Lopes, Annesley, Britto, Bent, Walker, De Barr, Scanlon, Richards, El-Hmidi

Faroe Islands: Lamhauge, Færø, Vatnhamar, Edmundsson, Danielsen, Hendriksson, Andreasen, Davidsen, Frederiksberg, Sørensen, Olsen

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In four matches between these teams, there have been two wins for the Faroe Islands, one win for Gibraltar, and one draw
  • Gibraltar have lost their last five matches
  • The Faroe Islands have not conceded more than two goals in 12 straight games

Prediction

I expect a strong performance from the Faroe Islands, who are visiting one of the weakest national teams in the world. My prediction: Faroe Islands to win at 1.53 odds.

Prediction on game Win Faroe Islands
Odds: 1.53
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Chicago Fire FC vs New England Revolution prediction MLS USA Today, 20:30 Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution: Who will prevail in the playoff race? Chicago Fire FC Odds: 1.78 New England Revolution Recommended 1xBet
St. Louis City vs FC Dallas prediction MLS USA Today, 20:30 St. Louis City vs FC Dallas: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — September 7, 2025 St. Louis City Odds: 1.72 FC Dallas Bet now Melbet
Houston Dynamo FC vs LA Galaxy prediction MLS USA Today, 20:30 Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 7, 2025 Houston Dynamo FC Odds: 1.87 LA Galaxy Bet now 1xBet
AD Ceuta FC vs SD Huesca prediction Segunda Division Spain 07 sep 2025, 08:00 Ceuta vs Huesca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 7, 2025 AD Ceuta FC Odds: 1.93 SD Huesca Recommended 1xBet
Georgia vs Bulgaria prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 07 sep 2025, 09:00 Georgia vs Bulgaria prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 7, 2025 Georgia Odds: 1.74 Bulgaria Bet now Melbet
Burgos CF vs Las Palmas prediction Segunda Division Spain 07 sep 2025, 10:15 Burgos vs Las Palmas: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — 7 September 2025 Burgos CF Odds: 1.55 Las Palmas Bet now 1xBet
Real Sociedad B vs Cadiz prediction Segunda Division Spain 07 sep 2025, 10:15 Real Sociedad B vs Cadiz prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 7, 2025 Real Sociedad B Odds: 2.17 Cadiz Recommended Mostbet
Central African Republic vs Comoros prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 07 sep 2025, 12:00 Central African Republic vs Comoros: Who will come out on top? Central African Republic Odds: 2.1 Comoros Bet now Melbet
Lithuania vs Netherlands prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 07 sep 2025, 12:00 Lithuania vs Netherlands: will the Dutch secure a convincing victory? Lithuania Odds: 1.6 Netherlands Bet now Mostbet
Lithuania vs Netherlands prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 07 sep 2025, 12:00 Lithuania vs Netherlands prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 7 September 2025 Lithuania Odds: 1.67 Netherlands Recommended Melbet
Cultural Leonesa vs Leganes prediction Segunda Division Spain 07 sep 2025, 12:30 Cultural Leonesa vs Leganés prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 7 September 2025 Cultural Leonesa Odds: 1.65 Leganes Bet now Melbet
Almeria vs Racing Santander prediction Segunda Division Spain 07 sep 2025, 12:30 Almeria vs Racing Santander prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 7, 2025 Almeria Odds: 1.9 Racing Santander Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores