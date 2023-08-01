Liverpool offer €48m for Belgian talent

"Ливерпуль" has shown interest in Southampton and Belgian national team midfielder Romeo Lavia, as reported by The Athletic.

According to the source, the Merseyside club offered 48 million euros for the talented player. However, this amount did not satisfy Southampton's management, and thus the offer was rejected.

The "Liverpool" management is not planning to improve the offer and has shifted their focus to Fluminense midfielder Andre.

Romeo Lavia, 19 years old, has been playing for Southampton since the summer of 2022 when he transferred from Manchester City for a fee of 12.3 million euros. He has played a total of 34 matches for the Saints in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His current contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Andre, 22 years old, is a product of Fluminense's youth academy. He has been playing for the club's first team since 2020. He has played a total of 144 matches for the Brazilian club in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing three assists. His current contract with the club is valid until December 31, 2026.