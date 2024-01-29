Ivory Coast wins in penalty shootout and advances to AFCON quarterfinals

In the Round of 16 match of the African Cup of Nations, Senegal faced Ivory Coast. The match took place on Monday, January 29th.

The Senegal national team made an early impact by scoring swiftly. In the fourth minute of the match, Habib Diallo put his national team ahead. Throughout the first half, Ivory Coast had more possession of the ball, but neither team managed to score again.

In the second half, Ivory Coast continued to dominate the football field and sought opportunities to level the score. The breakthrough came with the help of an opponent. In the 83rd minute, Senegal's goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, fouled a forward, resulting in a penalty for Ivory Coast. Franck Kessié confidently converted it, equalizing the match and forcing it into extra time.

Overtime did not bring any goals for the fans. All the suspense shifted to the penalty shootout. In the penalty shootout, the players of Ivory Coast demonstrated greater accuracy. The "Elephants" emerged victorious over Senegal in a challenging match and advance to the quarterfinals.

AFCON Round of 16

Senegal 1 - 2 Ivory Coast (Penalty Shootout)

Goals: 1:0 - 4 Diallo, 1:1 - 86 Kessié