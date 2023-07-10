EN RU
Ex-coach of Shakhtar Jovićević headed the new club

The press service of Al-Raed, a club from Saudi Arabia, announced the appointment of Igor Jovicevic as the head coach through their official Twitter account.

The details of the contract between the Saudi club and the Croatian specialist have not been disclosed.

In the previous season, Al-Raed finished in 10th place in the Saudi Arabian league table, failing to qualify for Asian club competitions. The club's greatest achievements are their championship titles in the 1991/1992 and 2007/2008 seasons.

The 49-year-old Jovicevic coached Shakhtar Donetsk in the previous season, leading the club to win the Ukrainian championship. Despite the title, the coach was dismissed. According to some reports, the reason for his dismissal was the team's crushing 1-7 defeat to Feyenoord in the Europa League round of 16. He has previously worked with Lviv's Karpaty, Slovenian side Celje, Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb, and Dnipro-1.

It is worth noting that Patrick van Leven was appointed as the new head coach of Shakhtar Donetsk, replacing Jovicevic. Van Leven had previously coached Zorya Luhansk.

