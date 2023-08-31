England squad named squad for matches with Ukraine and Scotland

The press office of the England national team has published a list of players called up to the squad for the upcoming European Championship 2024 qualifiers against Ukraine and a friendly match against Scotland.

England's head coach Gareth Southgate has called up 26 players to the team.

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace);

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Reece James (both Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Fikayo Tomori (Milan), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City);

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ittihad), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal).

Forwards: Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden, Jack Grealish (both Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka (both Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).

The Ukraine vs. England match will take place on September 9th, while the Scotland vs. England match is scheduled for September 12th.