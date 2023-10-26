RU RU NG NG
Conference League: Aston Villa crushed AZ Alkmaar away

Conference League: Aston Villa crushed AZ Alkmaar away

Yesterday, 15:09
Aston Villa played an away match in the third round of the Conference League against AZ Alkmaar.

Una Emery's team started the match with two quick goals. On the 13th minute, Bailey opened the scoring, and ten minutes later, Youri Tielemans doubled Aston Villa's lead. Overall, the English side had a more confident first half and went into the break with a comfortable advantage.

After the break, Aston Villa demonstrated an even more attacking style of play. They scored two more goals in just a few minutes. Ollie Watkins made it 3-0 on the 51st minute, and on the 56th minute, McGinn extended the lead to a commanding 4-0. AZ managed to respond with a single goal on the 65th minute, but it didn't change the overall situation.

Aston Villa convincingly defeated AZ Alkmaar, securing their second victory in the group stage of the Conference League. Emery's team now has six points and tops their group.

Conference League. Matchday 3. Group E

AZ - Aston Villa - 1:4
Goals: 0:1 - 13 Bailey, 0:2 - 23 Tielemans, 0:3 - 51 Watkins, 0:4 - McGinn, 1:4 - 65 Sadiq

