Cagliari seeks to retain the legendary coach who contemplates concluding his illustrious career

The Serie A team Cagliari aims to extend the contract with their head coach Claudio Ranieri, as reported by journalist Nicolò Schira.

The club has already begun working on a new agreement. However, the Italian coach himself has yet to determine his future. Initially, his plan was to announce the end of his football career at the end of the season. The president of Cagliari is attempting to persuade him to reconsider this idea.

Recall that at the beginning of 2023, Ranieri returned to Cagliari after a 32-year absence and within half a year immediately guided the team to Serie A, thanks to victory in the promotion playoffs series.

By the way, renowned Italian coach Antonio Conte, who previously worked with teams such as Juventus, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Tottenham, and the Italian national team, has agreed to take charge of Napoli.