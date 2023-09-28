Barcelona officially accused of bribing Negreira

The refereeing scandal surrounding Barcelona is gaining new momentum.

According to information from El Debate, on September 28, the Catalan club was formally charged with bribery in connection with the case of the former vice-president of the technical committee of the referees of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, José Negreira.

In addition to Barcelona, Negreira himself was also accused. In addition, the son of a football official, as well as the former presidents of the Catalan team, Josep Bartomeu and Sandro Rosel, are involved in a high-profile case.

According to the head of the Barcelona Investigative Court, Joaquin Aguirre, the payment of 7.5 million euros from Barcelona to the former vice-president of the technical committee of the referees is a crime.

The judge has a position according to which no official should receive additional remuneration for the performance of their direct duties.

If Barcelona is proven guilty, the club faces expulsion to the Segunda (second division) and disqualification from participation in European competition.