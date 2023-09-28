RU RU NG NG
Main News Barcelona officially accused of bribing Negreira

Barcelona officially accused of bribing Negreira

Football news Today, 06:06
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Barcelona officially accused of bribing Negreira Barcelona officially accused of bribing Negreira

The refereeing scandal surrounding Barcelona is gaining new momentum.

According to information from El Debate, on September 28, the Catalan club was formally charged with bribery in connection with the case of the former vice-president of the technical committee of the referees of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, José Negreira.

In addition to Barcelona, Negreira himself was also accused. In addition, the son of a football official, as well as the former presidents of the Catalan team, Josep Bartomeu and Sandro Rosel, are involved in a high-profile case.

According to the head of the Barcelona Investigative Court, Joaquin Aguirre, the payment of 7.5 million euros from Barcelona to the former vice-president of the technical committee of the referees is a crime.

The judge has a position according to which no official should receive additional remuneration for the performance of their direct duties.

If Barcelona is proven guilty, the club faces expulsion to the Segunda (second division) and disqualification from participation in European competition.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place Football news Today, 02:47 The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place
Top 10 best coaches in football history published Football news Yesterday, 04:50 Top 10 best coaches in football history published
Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader Football news 25 sep 2023, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader
Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news 25 sep 2023, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:06 Barcelona officially accused of bribing Negreira Football news Today, 05:48 Ronaldo breaks another record in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 04:37 Real Madrid will extend the contract with one of the team's most important players Football news Today, 04:29 Ancelotti admitted why Real Madrid leaders missed the last match Football news Today, 04:18 The Liverpool legend told what Mudryk is missing Football news Today, 03:55 VIDEO. Liverpool won their seventh match in a row Football news Today, 03:30 VIDEO. Khvicha scored his first goal in six months Football news Today, 02:47 The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place Football news Today, 02:30 Mikel Arteta sums up the results of a crucial victory in the English League Cup Football news Today, 02:00 Guardiola speaks out about Manchester City's exit from the League Cup
Sport Predictions
Football Today Granada vs Betis September prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football Today Celta vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football Today Genoa vs Roma prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football Today Osasuna vs Atletico prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football Today Boca Juniors vs Palmeiras prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football 29 sep 2023 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips Football 29 sep 2023 Barcelona vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023