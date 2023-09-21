RU RU NG NG
Main News An incredible comeback. The team from Bosnia and Herzegovina lost 0:3 in the match against AZ

An incredible comeback. The team from Bosnia and Herzegovina lost 0:3 in the match against AZ

Football news Today, 15:59
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
An incredible comeback. The team from Bosnia and Herzegovina lost 0:3 in the match against AZ Photo: https://www.instagram.com/hsk.zrinjski/

The team for Bosnia and Herzegovina Zrinski hosted AZ Alkmaar in the first round of the Conference League.

AZ was considered the unequivocal favorite of this game. And in the first half, the Dutch team fully confirmed this with their game. Van Brederode opened the scoring in the tenth minute. AZ continued to control the game and in the 32nd minute doubled the lead with Meinansen's effort. At the end of the first half, the score became 3:0, De Wit scored a goal.

After the first half, the hosts lost 0:3, but they did not give up and did something incredible.

Already at the beginning of the second half, Kozhul made the score 1:3. Exactly 20 minutes later, full intrigue returned to the match, Chorluka reduced the deficit to one goal. Literally after a few minutes, the score became a draw - 3:3.

It took Zrynski another ten minutes to take the lead. Kozul scored a double and helped the Bosnian team make an incredible comeback.

League of Conferences. First round. Group E

"Zrynski" - "AZ Alkmaar" -- 4:3 (0:3)
Goals: 0:1 - 10 Brederode, 0:2 - 32 Meinansen, 0:3 - 44 De Wit, 1:3 - 48 Kozhul, 2:3 - 68 Chorluka, 3:3 - 71 Hrvanovich, 4:3 - 81 Kozhul

Related teams and leagues
Zrinjski Mostar AZ Alkmaar Europa Conference League
Popular news
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news Today, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news Today, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news Today, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half Football news Yesterday, 23:52 Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half
Modric could become Messi's teammate Football news Yesterday, 02:30 Modric could become Messi's teammate
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news 15 sep 2023, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:59 An incredible comeback. The team from Bosnia and Herzegovina lost 0:3 in the match against AZ Football news Today, 15:02 Legia sensationally beats Aston Villa Football news Today, 14:48 Liverpool and Roma start the new Europa League season with a win Football news Today, 14:08 Tottenham have opened talks with Son over a new contract Football news Today, 13:18 José Mourinho contends that Roma did not lose the Europa League final. Football news Today, 12:10 Bavaria responded to Tottenham head Levy's statement about Kane's possible return Football news Today, 11:11 Manchester United have conceded more than three goals in three matches in a row Football news Today, 09:45 João Cancelo has shared his emotions regarding his transfer to Barcelona. Football news Today, 08:29 Paul Scholes harshly criticized Manchester United performance Football news Today, 08:02 Klopp said whether Liverpool will fight to win the Europa League
Sport Predictions
Football 22 sep 2023 Salernitana vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 22 sep 2023 Lyngby vs Vejle prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 22 sep 2023 Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 22 sep 2023 Stuttgart vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 22 sep 2023 Lecce vs Genoa: prediction and betting tipson September 22, 2023 Football 22 sep 2023 Birmingham vs QPR prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 22 sep 2023 Monaco vs Nice prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 22 sep 2023 Alaves vs Athletic predictios and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Livingston vs Celtic prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Bayern Munich vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023