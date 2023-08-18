RU RU NG NG
Main News Al-Nasr Ronaldo lost again in the Saudi Arabian championship match

Al-Nasr Ronaldo lost again in the Saudi Arabian championship match

Football news Today, 16:21
Al-Nasr Ronaldo lost again in the Saudi Arabian championship match Photo: Al-Nasr Twitter/Author Unknown

In the 2nd round of the Saudi Arabian championship, "Al-Nassr," the team for which Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo plays, suffered a defeat at home against "Al-Taawoun." The match took place in Riyadh at the King Saud University Stadium and ended with a 2-0 victory for the visitors.

Leandre Tawamba opened the scoring in the 20th minute. In the added time of the second half, Ahmed Bahusayn sealed the final score.

It's worth noting that "Al-Nassr" also suffered a defeat in the 1st round of the Saudi Arabian championship against "Al-Ittihad" (1-2).

"Al-Nassr" - "Al-Taawoun" - 0:2 (0:1, 0:1)
Goals: 0:1 - 20 Tawamba, 0:2 - 90 Bahusayn.

"Al-Nassr": Abdullah, Al-Ghanam, Al-Awdh, Al-Amri, Konan, Brozovic, Talisca, Fofana (Al-Sulaikhim, 76), Al-Haybari (Garib, 34), Mane, Ronaldo.

"Al-Taawoun": Mailson, Kadesh, Jirrotto, Al-Ahmad, Muat (Balobaid, 73), Medran (Al-Nasser, 73), El-Mahdioui, Flavio (Bahusayn, 88), Abdulmalik (Al-Ghamdi, 62), Tawamba (Al-Roki, 87), Mateus.

Yellow cards: Al-Haybari (22), Abdulmalik (45), Talisca (53), Al-Ahmad (61).

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Al Nassr FC Al-Taawoun Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Bayern win a landslide win in the Bundesliga Football news Today, 16:35 Bayern win a landslide win in the Bundesliga
Chelsea buy Belgian talent for €62m Football news Today, 09:23 Chelsea buy Belgian talent for €62m
Manchester City - Newcastle United: where to watch the match of the championship of England Football news Today, 06:00 Manchester City - Newcastle United: where to watch the match English Premier League
Kiev "Dynamo" won the most difficult victory in the League of Conferences Football news Yesterday, 15:54 "Dynamo" Kyiv won the most difficult victory in the League of Conferences
Kylian Mbappe has decided when he will move to Real Madrid Football news Yesterday, 12:49 Kylian Mbappe has decided when he will move to Real Madrid
Manchester City win the UEFA Super Cup Football news 16 aug 2023, 17:19 Manchester City win the UEFA Super Cup
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:51 Nottingham Forest win hard in Premier League Football news Today, 16:41 Barcelona close to signing Manchester City star defender Football news Today, 16:35 Bayern win a landslide win in the Bundesliga Football news Today, 16:21 Al-Nasr Ronaldo lost again in the Saudi Arabian championship match Football news Today, 16:13 Aston Villa sign Italian star midfielder Football news Today, 16:04 The Italian national team has announced the appointment of a new head coach Football news Today, 15:55 Villarreal win the away game in La Liga Football news Today, 09:28 Liverpool announce signing of experienced Japan midfielder Football news Today, 09:23 Chelsea buy Belgian talent for €62m Football news Today, 06:00 Manchester City - Newcastle United: where to watch the match English Premier League
Sport Predictions
Football 19 aug 2023 Frosinone vs Napoli predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football 19 aug 2023 Empoli vs Verona predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football 19 aug 2023 Inter vs Monza predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football 19 aug 2023 Genoa vs Fiorentina predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football 20 aug 2023 Sassuolo vs Atalanta: prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Football 20 aug 2023 Roma vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Football 20 aug 2023 Udinese vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Football 20 aug 2023 Lecce vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023