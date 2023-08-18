Al-Nasr Ronaldo lost again in the Saudi Arabian championship match

In the 2nd round of the Saudi Arabian championship, "Al-Nassr," the team for which Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo plays, suffered a defeat at home against "Al-Taawoun." The match took place in Riyadh at the King Saud University Stadium and ended with a 2-0 victory for the visitors.

Leandre Tawamba opened the scoring in the 20th minute. In the added time of the second half, Ahmed Bahusayn sealed the final score.

It's worth noting that "Al-Nassr" also suffered a defeat in the 1st round of the Saudi Arabian championship against "Al-Ittihad" (1-2).

"Al-Nassr" - "Al-Taawoun" - 0:2 (0:1, 0:1)

Goals: 0:1 - 20 Tawamba, 0:2 - 90 Bahusayn.

"Al-Nassr": Abdullah, Al-Ghanam, Al-Awdh, Al-Amri, Konan, Brozovic, Talisca, Fofana (Al-Sulaikhim, 76), Al-Haybari (Garib, 34), Mane, Ronaldo.

"Al-Taawoun": Mailson, Kadesh, Jirrotto, Al-Ahmad, Muat (Balobaid, 73), Medran (Al-Nasser, 73), El-Mahdioui, Flavio (Bahusayn, 88), Abdulmalik (Al-Ghamdi, 62), Tawamba (Al-Roki, 87), Mateus.

Yellow cards: Al-Haybari (22), Abdulmalik (45), Talisca (53), Al-Ahmad (61).