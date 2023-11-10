RU RU NG NG
Al Ittihad confidently defeat Abha thanks to Benzema's hat-trick

Al Ittihad confidently defeat Abha thanks to Benzema's hat-trick

Football news Today, 15:26
Steven Perez
Al Ittihad confidently defeat Abha thanks to Benzema's hat-trick Al Ittihad confidently defeat Abha thanks to Benzema's hat-trick

In the 13th round of the Saudi Professional League, Al-Ittihad hosted the Abha team at their home ground. The match took place on Friday, November 13th.

In the first half, both teams had several opportunities to score, but Al-Ittihad was sharper. In the 38th minute, the team earned a penalty, and Karim Benzema converted it.

After the break, Abha leveled the score in the 51st minute, but three minutes later, Al-Ittihad took the lead again. Then came the moment for Benzema. The French striker completed a quick double in two minutes, making the score 4-1. In the final minutes, Abha scored again, but they couldn't do anything more.

Professional League. 13th round.

Al-Ittihad - Abha
Goals: 1:0 - 38 Benzema, 1:1 - 51 Toko Ekambi, 2:1 - 54 Coronado, 3:1 - 67 Benzema, 4:1 - 69 Benzema, 4:2 - 85 Jumayah

