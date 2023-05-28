Ajax lost in the away match of the Eredivisie and failed to qualify for the Champions League

In the 34th round of the Dutch championship, Amsterdam-based Ajax lost to Twente from Enschede with a score of 1-3 in an away match.

The victory was secured by Manfred Ugalde, Julio Pleguezuelo, and Vaclav Cerny, who scored goals for the hosts. Dusan Tadic scored the only goal for the guests.

Twente, with 64 points, finished in fifth place and will participate in the additional tournament for qualification to the Conference League. Ajax, with 69 points, finished in third place and failed to qualify for the Champions League, but will compete in the Europa League.

Twente - Ajax - 3:1 (0:1)

Goals: Tadic, 31 - 0:1, Ugalde, 46 - 1:1, Pleguezuelo, 51 - 2:1, Cerny, 75 - 3:1

Twente: Drommel, Brenet, Pleguezuelo (Hilgers, 71), Propper, Smal, Zerrouki, Vlap (Steen, 71), Sadilek, Cerny (Salah-Eddine, 90+1), Ugalde (van Wolfswinkel, 71), Misidjan (Brama, 90+1).

Ajax: Stekelenburg, Rensch, Timber (Baas, 85), Haller, Blind (Bergwijn, 72), Alvarez, Taylor (Lukka, 72), Kudus, Bergwijn, Tadic, Brobbey (Klaassen, 46).

