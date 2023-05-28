EN RU
Main News Ajax lost in the away match of the Eredivisie and failed to qualify for the Champions League

Ajax lost in the away match of the Eredivisie and failed to qualify for the Champions League

Football news Today, 10:36
Ajax lost in the away match of the Eredivisie and failed to qualify for the Champions League Translation: Photo: Ajax's Twitter/Author unknown

In the 34th round of the Dutch championship, Amsterdam-based Ajax lost to Twente from Enschede with a score of 1-3 in an away match.

The victory was secured by Manfred Ugalde, Julio Pleguezuelo, and Vaclav Cerny, who scored goals for the hosts. Dusan Tadic scored the only goal for the guests.

Twente, with 64 points, finished in fifth place and will participate in the additional tournament for qualification to the Conference League. Ajax, with 69 points, finished in third place and failed to qualify for the Champions League, but will compete in the Europa League.

Twente - Ajax - 3:1 (0:1)
Goals: Tadic, 31 - 0:1, Ugalde, 46 - 1:1, Pleguezuelo, 51 - 2:1, Cerny, 75 - 3:1

Twente: Drommel, Brenet, Pleguezuelo (Hilgers, 71), Propper, Smal, Zerrouki, Vlap (Steen, 71), Sadilek, Cerny (Salah-Eddine, 90+1), Ugalde (van Wolfswinkel, 71), Misidjan (Brama, 90+1).

Ajax: Stekelenburg, Rensch, Timber (Baas, 85), Haller, Blind (Bergwijn, 72), Alvarez, Taylor (Lukka, 72), Kudus, Bergwijn, Tadic, Brobbey (Klaassen, 46).

Don't miss: Neymar reacts to PSG winning the championship.

Sasko Inga Sasko Inga Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Ajax Twente Eredivisie Netherlands
Popular news
"Shakhtar" has become the champion of Ukraine Football news Today, 09:57 "Shakhtar" has become the champion of Ukraine
Messi brought PSG the title of Ligue 1 champion Football news Yesterday, 16:54 Messi brought PSG the title of Ligue 1 champion
The club of Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to become the champion of Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 16:13 The club of Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to become the champion of Saudi Arabia
Rodrigo brought victory to Real in an away La Liga match Football news Yesterday, 14:59 Rodrigo brought victory to Real in an away La Liga match
The management of "Bayern Munich" has been dismissed Football news Yesterday, 13:42 The management of "Bayern Munich" has been dismissed
Football news Yesterday, 11:30 "Bayern Munich" has clinched the title of the German champions
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:36 Ajax lost in the away match of the Eredivisie and failed to qualify for the Champions League Football news Today, 10:09 "Zorya" achieved an important victory and moved closer to the second place in the UPL Football news Today, 09:57 "Shakhtar" has become the champion of Ukraine Football news Today, 04:53 Ukraine won a direct spot in the Champions League group Football news Today, 04:39 Messi equaled the record holder Dani Alves in the number of trophies Football news Today, 04:30 Ronaldo does not win a title for the first time in his career for two years Football news Today, 04:00 Cancelo won two top championships in one season Football news Today, 03:50 PSG coach praised Messi's play this season Football news Today, 03:37 Neymar reacted to PSG's championship Football news Today, 03:16 Ukrainian coach Rebrov left Al-Ain
Sport Predictions
Football Today Southampton vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips on May 28, 2023 Football Today Brentford vs Manchester City predictions and betting tips on May 28, 2023 Football Today Aston Villa vs Brighton predictions and betting tips on May 28, 2023 Football Today Arsenal vs Wolverhampton predictions and betting tips on May 28, 2023 Football 29 may 2023 Young Boys vs Winterthur predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023 Football 29 may 2023 Zurich vs Lugano: predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023 Football 29 may 2023 St. Gallen vs Sion: predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023 Football 29 may 2023 Basel vs Grasshoppers predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023 Football 30 may 2023 Sivasspor vs Konyaspor predictions and betting tips on May 30, 2023 Football 30 may 2023 Istanbulspor vs Adana Demirspor predictions and betting tips on May 30, 2023