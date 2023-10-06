RU RU NG NG
A sensational turn of events! Al-Nassr let victory slip away with a 2:0 scoreline in Saudi Arabia

On October 6th, a match took place in the 9th round of the Saudi Arabian football championship between Al-Nassr and Abha. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.

The scoring in the match was opened by Otavio in the 3rd minute. Anderson Talisca doubled the lead just 25 minutes later.

Towards the end of the first half, Saad Bguir narrowed the gap for the visiting team.

In the 66th minute, the star Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored the third goal for Al-Nassr, but it was disallowed due to an offside.

The visitors managed to unexpectedly secure a draw. In the 90+2nd minute, Karl Ekambi leveled the score in the game, and the match ended 2-2.

Before the start of the match, Al-Nassr was considered the clear favorite.

Saudi Arabian Championship. October 6th. 9th Round

Al-Nassr 2-2 Abha

Goals: Otavio, 3, Talisca, 28 - Bguir, 36, Ekambi, 90+2

