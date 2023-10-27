A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic

On October 27, three matches of the 11th round of the Saudi Arabian Football Championship took place.

In the central match of the day, Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with a score of 3-1.

Goals were scored by Sergej Milinković-Savić and Aleksandar Mitrović. On the 84th minute, Ibanez scored an own goal.

In the 26th minute, Mitrović missed a penalty.

Currently, Al-Hilal occupies the first place in the Saudi Arabian Championship table with 29 points after 11 rounds. The nearest pursuer, Al-Taawoun, has 24 points. Al-Ahli is in the 5th position with 22 points.

Saudi Arabian Football Championship, 11th Round, October 27:

Al-Hilal - Al-Ahli - 3:1

Goals: Milinković-Savić, 1, Mitrović, 37, Ibanez, 84 (own goal)

Missed penalty: Mitrović, 26

Other match results:

Al-Raed - Al-Fateh - 1:2

Al-Taee - Al-Riyadh - 3:2