A former opponent of Saúl Álvarez made an unusual prediction for the Canelo vs. Munguia fight

John Ryder, a former opponent of Saúl Álvarez, has made a prediction for the Canelo vs. Munguia fight scheduled for May 4th.

Ryder has faced both boxers in the past. Last May, the British fighter lost to Canelo by a decision of the judges. Then, in January of this year, Jaime Munguia defeated John, after which he retired from boxing.

“[Canelo’s] punch accuracy is very good. He’ll give you the sign that he’s gonna throw the shot and you think, ‘Right, I can see this coming,’ and you evade a few, but he’s going to hit you and he’s going to land and it’s going to be hard. Everything’s going to be behind that shot. He does take his toll on people down the line. I think Canelo wins. I think it’ll be close. Munguia will get off to a good start – might even go three, four rounds up, maybe. But I think Canelo will come on strong the second half of the fight and make it his own. He’s too accurate and he’s got the lasting effect in his shots. He’ll grind Munguia down, and I don’t think he’ll stop him, but I think he’ll beat him on points.” quotes Saúl Álvarez BoxingScene.

Earlier, the Mexican Canelo announced a "big surprise" for his compatriots after the fight with Munguia.