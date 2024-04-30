RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Boxing News A former opponent of Saúl Álvarez made an unusual prediction for the Canelo vs. Munguia fight

A former opponent of Saúl Álvarez made an unusual prediction for the Canelo vs. Munguia fight

Boxing News Yesterday, 10:40
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
A former opponent of Saúl Álvarez made an unusual prediction for the Canelo vs. Munguia fight Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

John Ryder, a former opponent of Saúl Álvarez, has made a prediction for the Canelo vs. Munguia fight scheduled for May 4th.

Ryder has faced both boxers in the past. Last May, the British fighter lost to Canelo by a decision of the judges. Then, in January of this year, Jaime Munguia defeated John, after which he retired from boxing.

“[Canelo’s] punch accuracy is very good. He’ll give you the sign that he’s gonna throw the shot and you think, ‘Right, I can see this coming,’ and you evade a few, but he’s going to hit you and he’s going to land and it’s going to be hard. Everything’s going to be behind that shot. He does take his toll on people down the line.

I think Canelo wins. I think it’ll be close. Munguia will get off to a good start – might even go three, four rounds up, maybe. But I think Canelo will come on strong the second half of the fight and make it his own. He’s too accurate and he’s got the lasting effect in his shots. He’ll grind Munguia down, and I don’t think he’ll stop him, but I think he’ll beat him on points.” quotes Saúl Álvarez BoxingScene.

Earlier, the Mexican Canelo announced a "big surprise" for his compatriots after the fight with Munguia.

Popular news
World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches
"Rain Master." On this day, exactly 30 years ago, Formula 1 pilot Ayrton Senna perished Motorsport News Today, 10:21 "Rain Master." On this day, exactly 30 years ago, Formula 1 pilot Ayrton Senna perished
Chaos at Man United. No-one at the club is ready to take responsibility for ten Hag's future Football news Today, 07:33 Chaos at Man United. No-one at the club is ready to take responsibility for ten Hag's future
Borussia Dortmund are discussing the possibility of Jurgen Klopp's return Football news Today, 05:06 Borussia Dortmund are discussing the possibility of Jurgen Klopp's return
Possible Arsenal kit options for the next season have emerged Football news 29 apr 2024, 16:42 Something new. Arsenal's form for next season has been leaked online
Here we go! Liverpool and Feyenoord have agreed on Slot's transfer Football news 29 apr 2024, 10:30 Here we go! Liverpool and Feyenoord have agreed on Slot's transfer
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:24 Sancho's performance was well. Here are the player ratings for the match Borussia Dortmund - PSG Snooker News Today, 17:15 O'Sullivan and the other top 10 left the 2024 World Snooker Championship before the semi-finals Football news Today, 16:57 Borussia Dortmund seizes the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final from PSG Snooker News Today, 16:57 World Snooker Championship 2024. Schedule and results of all matches Football news Today, 16:45 Marseille vs Atalanta: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Basketball news Today, 16:44 EuroLeague Playoffs: the first contestant in Final Four has been determined Football news Today, 16:20 The PSG defender was unable to continue the match against Borussia due to injury Football news Today, 15:59 Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Al-Nassr reach the final of the King Cup of Champions Tennis news Today, 15:53 The second semifinal pair of the WTA1000 tennis tournament in Madrid has been determined Football news Today, 15:31 Luis Enrique has replicated the feat of Guardiola and Benitez in the UEFA Champions League
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Universidad Católica vs SC Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football Today Monterrey vs Columbus Crew prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Pogon vs Wisla prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Basketball 02 may 2024 Olympiacos vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Zamalek vs National bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Modern Future vs Al Gaish prediction and betting tips – May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Crvena Zvezda vs Bačka Topola prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction and betting tips - May 2, 2024 Football 02 may 2024 Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on May 2, 2024 by Jason Collins