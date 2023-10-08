RU RU NG NG
Wolverhampton vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023

Wolverhampton vs Aston Villa prediction
Premier League England Today, 09:00 Wolverhampton - Aston Villa
Prediction on game Total under 3
In the eighth round of the English Championship there will be a match between Wolverhampton and Aston Villa. The guests have already won three matches in a row and a fourth victory will allow them to enter the Champions League zone.

"Wolverhampton"

The home team gradually crawled down the standings and before the last round they found themselves on the verge of relegation. In the last match they did something incredible, beating the reigning champion Manchester City.

Now it looks like they will have to pay to beat the top of the table in their next match, but they have a chance here as their next opponent also owes them a debt.

"Aston Villa"

The guests in the last match destroyed one of the leaders, Brighton, with a score of 6:1, and caught up with the Seagulls on points. Now they are ahead of them in terms of goal difference.

Interestingly, this is Villa's third win in a row and they sit in fifth place, just one point behind Liverpool, who they lost to in their previous match before starting their winning streak.

Forecast for the match "Wolverhampton" - "Aston Villa"

Seven of Aston Villa's last eight matches have seen over 2.5 goals scored. Interestingly, Aston Villa also won 5 of their last 6 matches.

After spectacular victories, both teams are on the verge of a decline, which usually occurs after spectacular, sensational or major victories. In such a situation, the most logical outcome would be a goalless draw. I will bet on the outcome of the match being less than 3.5.

Prediction on game Total under 3
