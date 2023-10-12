USA vs Germany prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023

Prediction on game Win Germany Odds: 1.76 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The national teams of the United States of America and Germany will meet in a friendly match. The battle will take place on Saturday, October 14, and will start at 21:00 CET.

USA



The Americans are preparing for the World Cup 2026, which will be at their native arena. The national team of the United States lost in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in the summer and focused on preparing for the world championship. Speaking about September, it beat the opponents from Oman and Uzbekistan, and then it will compete against the German team and the representative of Africa, Ghana, this month.

Germany



The Bundesteam, like the American team, is preparing for a home international tournament. Let me remind you that Germany will host the European Championship next year. The Germans, as the hosts of the future tournament, are spared from qualifying matches and are forced to play only friendly ones.

The battles against the representatives of North America, the USA and Mexico, are planned in October.

It is also worth noting that the following confrontation will be the first for the German national team under the leadership of a new head mentor, Julian Nagelsmann.



Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• The American team, if we take into account the regulation time, has not lost in 13 matches in a row.

• The Germans took the victory in only 1 out of 6 previous meetings.

• The rivals played 9 head-to-head matches, in which a draw has never happened.

Prediction



I believe in the successful start of the talented coach, Nagelsmann. I think he will be able to find the right approach to cooperate with his players and lead his team to the success in the following battle. My bet is the victory of Germany.

