Europa League 21 sep 2023, 15:00 Rangers - Real Betis
Glasgow, Ibrox Stadium
Real Betis Real Betis
On Thursday of September 21 at 20:00 CET, the 1st round of the Europa League Group C match between Rangers from Scotland and Spanish Real Betis will take place at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.

Rangers

Being one of the oldest clubs in Scotland, Rangers is the most titled team of the country. The team from Glasgow has won 55 league titles, 34 inner cups and 27 Scottish League Cups. As for the international stage, “the Gers” won the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup (1972), played in the final of the tournament two more times and also took part in the decisive match of the UEFA Cup/Europa League twice.

Rangers received a ticket to the Europa League group stage through the Champions League qualification after finishing the previous Scottish Championship in the 2nd place. Being on the way to the Champions League group, “the Gers” started from the 3rd qualifying round, where they met with Swiss Servette and, thanks to a victory in the first home match (2-1) and a draw in Geneva (1-1), they advanced to the qualifying round. The final “step” of the qualification brought the vice-champion of the Netherlands, PSV. The first match took place in Glasgow and ended in a draw (2-2), but the Scottish club suffered a crushing away defeat (1-5) and was relegated to the group stage of the Europa League.

Rangers is currently in the 4th place of the Scottish Premiership table. Taking into account 5 matches, “the Gers” have got 3 wins (in the battles against Livingston (4-0), Ross County (2-0) and St. Johnstone (2-0)) and two defeats (in the confrontations with Kilmarnock (0-1) and Celtic (0-1)).

Real Betis

The Spanish club is not as titled as its rival; the team from Sevilla has one championship title (1935) and 3 Spanish Cups (1977, 2005 and 2022). Its current performance in the European tournament is only the fourth one in the history. Real Betis took part in the Europa League in 2018/2019 for the first time and, starting with the season of 2021/2022, it has qualified for the continent’s second most important competition for the third time in a row.

Speaking about the previous season, Real Betis took the 6th position of the Spanish Championship standings, which allowed the club to guarantee the participation at the group stage of the Europa League. It overcame the group stage for two seasons in a row, but did not advance beyond the 1/8 finals. Having taken the 2nd place in the group and beating Zenit in the play-off match (3-2 and 0-0) in 2021/2022, it was stopped by Eintracht in the 1/8 finals (1-2 and 1-1). Taking into account the previous season, “the Verdiblancos” finished the group stage in the 1st place, but lost to Manchester United in the 1/8 finals (1-4 and 0-1).

5 rounds of the Spanish Championship resulted in the 10th place with two wins in the battles against Villarreal (2-1) and Rayo Vallecano (1-0), 1 draw in the struggle with Atletico Madrid (0-0) and 2 defeats made by Athletic Bilbao (4-2) and Barcelona (5-0).

Match facts and head-to-head statistics

The teams have never played against each other. The last time Rangers appeared in a group of the European competition with a club from Spain was also in the Europa League, in 2018/2019, and then the opponent was Villarreal, which took the 1st place in the group, and “the Gers” were in the 3rd position and did not qualify for the so-called “European spring”. Both matches between the Scottish and Spanish clubs ended in a draw (0-0 and 2-2). Real Betis has already played with the rival from Scotland in the Europa League; “the Heliopolitans” were in a group with Celtic in the season of 2021/2022 and then both teams took one home victory (4-3 and 2-3).

Prediction

Bookmakers give approximately the same chances for both teams to win, but I believe that the Scottish club has a better chance, so, my bet is on the success of Rangers with “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.896).

