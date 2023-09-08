Prediction on game Total over 3.5 Odds: 1.9 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On September 10, San Marino and Slovenia will meet in a qualifying match for the 2024 European Championship. Guests have a great opportunity to top the standings and increase their chances of reaching the final part of the tournament.

San Marino

This “dwarf” team does not have a single victory in qualifying for European competitions. In the current qualifying round, they have yet to score a single goal and have conceded seventeen in five matches.

The other day they lost 0:4 to Denmark, and their biggest defeat in the current qualification was the defeat from Kazakhstan with a score of 0:5.

Slovenia

In the previous round, the Slovenians defeated Northern Ireland with a score of 4:2 and greatly increased their chances of reaching the finals of the European Championship.

The Slovenes have 10 points, the same as Denmark, but they are second on goal difference. Finland remains the leader of the group with 12 points, having won against Kazakhstan in the last round. Interestingly, the Kazakhs are only one point behind third position.

Interesting Facts:

Slovenia have won all six of their previous meetings with San Marino. The Slovenians are currently ranked 61st in the FIFA rankings, while San Marino is in 208th position.

Prediction for the match San Marino - Slovenia:

In the first match, the Slovenians predictably had no problems with such an opponent, although they won with a modest score of 2:0.

This week, Slovenia played a difficult match against Northern Ireland, but this does not mean that they do not have the strength to defeat San Marino. I will bet on over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.90.