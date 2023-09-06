RU RU NG NG
Prediction for Cyprus vs Scotland 8 September 2023

Prediction for Cyprus vs Scotland 8 September 2023

Prediction for Cyprus vs Scotland 8 September 2023
Cyprus Cyprus
European Championship 08 sep 2023, 14:45 Cyprus - Scotland
-
- : -
International, Larnaca, AEK Arena
Scotland Scotland
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
On September 8, in the qualifying match of the European Championship, the confrontation between the national teams of Cyprus and Scotland will take place. The Scots have practically guaranteed themselves access to the main tournament, but if they win, they are already guaranteed to be able to collect things for the largest tournament in Europe.

National team of Cyprus

The Cypriots did not surprise anyone and are now in last place in qualifying group A.

The Islanders lost all three qualifying matches. In the last round, they lost to the Scots on the road with a score of 0:3, but even Cyprus has a theoretical chance of qualifying from the group. The thing is that Georgia and Norway, which occupy the second and third places, have scored only 4 points at the moment.

By the way, the Cypriot team plays better at home than away, so the Scots are unlikely to have an easy walk and a simple three points.

Scotland national team

Since the arrival of Steve Clark as head coach in 2019, the team has shown significant progress.

Last year, they reached the final tournament of the World Cup for the first time in their history, and also moved from League C to League A of the League of Nations.

Now the Scots are leading the group by 8 points and will almost certainly go to the final tournament of Euro 2024.

Interesting facts and prediction for the match

In the FIFA World Rankings, the Cyprus national team is in 118th place, while Scotland is in 30th position. Interestingly, Scotland won all 8 head-to-head matches with Cyprus.

Cypriots very often lose with a minimal advantage in their field. Considering the statistics and the importance of the match for the Scots, I will bet on the outcome of the victory of the hosts with a handicap of +1.5 at a coefficient of 1.91.

Kenley Ward
Sport Predictions
