RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest prediction
Liverpool Liverpool
Premier League England 29 oct 2023, 10:00 Liverpool - Nottingham Forest
-
- : -
England, Liverpool, Anfield
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
Odds: 2.12

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Liverpool and Nottingham Forest will meet in the match of the 10th round of the English Championship. The meeting will take place on October 29, 2023.

"Liverpool"

The team from the city of the same name looks quite strong in the new season, although it is not a leader in the Premier League.

The Reds suffered their only defeat in the current championship against leader Tottenham, and are currently three points behind them. After winning the last round of the derby against Everton, they remain in fourth place.

Aston Villa, which is just one point behind them, is breathing in the back of Jurgen Klopp's team. Apparently, Liverpool hopes to compete for the championship title this season, and will also try to return to the Champions League.

"Nottingham Forest"

The visitors' second season in the Premier League started quite successfully. At the moment, with 10 points, they are in 15th place, one line higher than in the previous championship.

The success lies in the fact that they do not yet have to fight for survival, and their game as a whole looks quite encouraging.

A six-point lead over the Barnley team, which is on the verge of relegation, is enough to feel confident and not be afraid of falling into the Championship.

Interesting facts and match prediction

Nottingham have drawn their last three matches while Liverpool are unbeaten in 19 of their last 20 matches.

Last season, the current guests were able to snatch victory from Liverpool in a home match. Now I think that the “foresters” will not even be able to score against the “reds”, for which they give a coefficient of 2.12.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
Odds: 2.12

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Fortaleza vs LDU de Quito prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 16:00 Fortaleza vs LDU Quito prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Fortaleza Odds: 1.84 Recommended MelBet
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou prediction WBC Commemorative Riyadh Championship Today, 17:00 Fury vs Ngannou: predictions and betting tips on the boxing match on October 28, 2023 Tyson Fury Odds: 1.66 Francis Ngannou Bet now MelBet
West Ham vs Everton prediction Premier League England 29 oct 2023, 09:00 West Ham vs Everton prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023 West Ham Odds: 2.14 Everton Bet now MelBet
Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham prediction Championship England 29 oct 2023, 09:00 Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023 Sheffield Wednesday Odds: 1.83 Rotherham Recommended MelBet
PSV Eindhoven vs Ajax prediction Eredivisie Netherlands 29 oct 2023, 09:30 PSV vs Ajax prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 PSV Eindhoven Odds: 1.8 Ajax Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 15:10 Fury vs Ngannou - War of Words Football news Today, 15:03 How social media reacted to Real Madrid's victory over Barcelona in El Clasico Football news Today, 14:37 Wolverhampton and Newcastle played to a draw in a high-scoring match Football news Today, 14:32 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 14:25 The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 14:03 Lamin Yamal broke a record that had stood for 121 years Football news Today, 14:01 Bellingham is the main star of the match. The player ratings for El Clasico have been revealed Football news Today, 13:30 Bellingham repeats a unique achievement in El Clasico, held for 76 years Football news Today, 13:17 Modric played his 500th match for Real Madrid and became the oldest player in El Clasico Hockey news Today, 12:50 Boston - Detroit, Vancouver - Rangers. NHL game day previews
Sport Predictions
Football Today Fortaleza vs LDU Quito prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Boxing Today Fury vs Ngannou: predictions and betting tips on the boxing match on October 28, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 West Ham vs Everton prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 PSV vs Ajax prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 Brighton vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 Aston Villa vs Luton prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023