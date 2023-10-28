Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No Odds: 2.12 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Liverpool and Nottingham Forest will meet in the match of the 10th round of the English Championship. The meeting will take place on October 29, 2023.

"Liverpool"

The team from the city of the same name looks quite strong in the new season, although it is not a leader in the Premier League.

The Reds suffered their only defeat in the current championship against leader Tottenham, and are currently three points behind them. After winning the last round of the derby against Everton, they remain in fourth place.

Aston Villa, which is just one point behind them, is breathing in the back of Jurgen Klopp's team. Apparently, Liverpool hopes to compete for the championship title this season, and will also try to return to the Champions League.

"Nottingham Forest"

The visitors' second season in the Premier League started quite successfully. At the moment, with 10 points, they are in 15th place, one line higher than in the previous championship.

The success lies in the fact that they do not yet have to fight for survival, and their game as a whole looks quite encouraging.

A six-point lead over the Barnley team, which is on the verge of relegation, is enough to feel confident and not be afraid of falling into the Championship.

Interesting facts and match prediction

Nottingham have drawn their last three matches while Liverpool are unbeaten in 19 of their last 20 matches.

Last season, the current guests were able to snatch victory from Liverpool in a home match. Now I think that the “foresters” will not even be able to score against the “reds”, for which they give a coefficient of 2.12.