Serie A Italy 19 aug 2023, 12:30 Frosinone - SSC Napoli
Italy, Frosinone, Stadio Benito Stirpe
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli
On August 19, Stadio Carlo Castellani (Empoli) will host the match of the 1st round of the Serie A, in which Frosinone will compete with Napoli. The battle will start at 18:30 CET.

Frosinone


The team was promoted into the Calcio again. This will be the third attempt to prove itself there. Both the debut season, 2015/2016, and, then, in 2018/2019, ended with relegation to the second division. Only having won the Serie B in the spring, “the Canaries” appeared in the elite division again. Still, the contract of the mentor, Fabio Grosso, who had achieved the higher mentioned results, expired. And it was not renewed – the president, Maurizio Stirpe, decided to bet on Eusebio Di Francesco, an experienced coach, but it is reasonable to mention that he has increasingly failed lately. The new mentor made his debut in the Coppa Italia in the battle against Pisa with a 1-0 score, but everything was decided by an own goal there. Still, will he cope with the obvious task – not to be relegated? Moreover, it has to be done with a seriously updated line-up, without a number of leaders of the previous season, who had played on loan, and when signing mostly the free agents.

Napoli


The club leaves a very controversial impression. It is reasonable to mention that the previous season brought a long-awaited triumph: finally, for the first time since Maradona, the Scudetto was returned to the south of Italy (Khvicha and the company were also pretty good in the Champions League). On the other hand, there appeared more and more problems by the spring. The fans are practically in the state of war with the hated owner, De Laurentiis. Then, Spalletti spoke about the desire to take a break after the “registration” of the title – and the club ugly said goodbye to him, replacing the mentor by Rudi Garcia in the summer. The management sold Kim Min-jae also in the summer, which was a stronghold of defence – Bayern laid out 50 million for the Korean footballer. It is reasonable not to forget that Osimhen was constantly being “bidden”. The finance, which was taken for the Korean player, was spent on buying out the contracts of Raspadori and Simeone, at the same time, acquiring Natan and Cajuste.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Totally, there were 9 matches, among which Frosinone took only 2 draws. That was, however, in 2006, when the teams played in the Serie C and the Serie B.

Predictions


Bookmakers do not believe that the newcomer will catch the points even at the home arena. Thus, it is reasonable to choose the option of “a -1 goal handicap” (odd: 1.63).

