Two more contenders: English giants show interest in Real goalkeeper Lunin

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin might be on the move this summer. According to 90min, the "Los Blancos" are open to considering offers for the sale of the Ukrainian amidst interest from top clubs in the English Premier League.

Although Lunin extended his contract with the Madrid club last year until 2030, this extension was more of a strategic move to prevent his departure as a free agent. It is not a guarantee that the goalkeeper will remain with the team for many years.

The player himself is not actively seeking a new club but is open to options that could provide him with regular playing time. He was recently linked with Manchester United, and now Arsenal and Chelsea are also reportedly interested in him.

This season, the 26-year-old shot-stopper has played 12 matches at club level, managing to keep a clean sheet only 4 times.