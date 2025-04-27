RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Two more contenders: English giants show interest in Real goalkeeper Lunin

Two more contenders: English giants show interest in Real goalkeeper Lunin

Football news Today, 10:59
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Two more contenders: English giants show interest in Real goalkeeper Lunin Photo: x.com/LeyxonDelee

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin might be on the move this summer. According to 90min, the "Los Blancos" are open to considering offers for the sale of the Ukrainian amidst interest from top clubs in the English Premier League.

Although Lunin extended his contract with the Madrid club last year until 2030, this extension was more of a strategic move to prevent his departure as a free agent. It is not a guarantee that the goalkeeper will remain with the team for many years.

The player himself is not actively seeking a new club but is open to options that could provide him with regular playing time. He was recently linked with Manchester United, and now Arsenal and Chelsea are also reportedly interested in him.

This season, the 26-year-old shot-stopper has played 12 matches at club level, managing to keep a clean sheet only 4 times.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Arsenal Real Madrid English Premier League
Popular news
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 16:05 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Exclusive: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer Football news Yesterday, 16:37 EXCLUSIVE: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer
Quiz: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams? Football news 25 apr 2025, 05:11 QUIZ: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams?
Articles 24 apr 2025, 06:41 Everything you need to know about the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: who will play, where and when the matches will take place
20,000 euros in tips: how Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a great vacation in Greece in 2018 Lifestyle 23 apr 2025, 10:04 Cristiano Ronaldo stuns with tip amount during his holiday in Greece
EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most valuable players in Newcastle's history Football news 23 apr 2025, 03:08 EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most effective players in Newcastle's history
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Inter Miami CF 3 - 4 FC Dallas Today, 17:00 MLS USA
Inter Miami CF
3
FC Dallas
4
86’
Instituto 0 - 0 Sarmiento Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Instituto
0
Sarmiento
0
45’ + 2
Lanus 0 - 0 San Martin San Juan Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Lanus
0
San Martin San Juan
0
45’ + 1
Los Angeles FC - : - St. Louis City Today, 19:00 MLS USA
Los Angeles FC
-
St. Louis City
-
19:00
Independiente - : - Deportivo Riestra Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente
-
Deportivo Riestra
-
20:15
LA Galaxy - : - Portland Timbers Today, 21:00 MLS USA
LA Galaxy
-
Portland Timbers
-
21:00
Udinese - : - Bologna 28 apr 2025, 12:30 Serie A Italy
Udinese
-
Bologna
-
12:30
Barracas Central - : - Union 28 apr 2025, 14:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Barracas Central
-
Union
-
14:00
Lazio - : - Parma Calcio 1913 28 apr 2025, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Lazio
-
Parma Calcio 1913
-
14:45
Verona - : - Cagliari 28 apr 2025, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Verona
-
Cagliari
-
14:45
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:56 Conflicting with management? Conte hints at leaving Napoli Football news Today, 16:35 Chelsea closes first summer transfer. Jamie Gittens nears move to London Boxing News Today, 16:11 Official: Usyk and Dubois announce date for undisputed world championship fight Football news Today, 16:05 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings Football news Today, 15:44 Has the decision been made? It is now known when Real Madrid will decide on Ancelotti's future Football news Today, 15:30 Incredible! Liverpool matches 129-year-old club record Football news Today, 15:01 Liverpool celebrates! Fans join the team in marking a record-breaking championship title Football news Today, 14:27 Who has more titles? Salah becomes 10th African to win Premier League twice Football news Today, 13:55 How far to the record? Salah moves into 5th place in the Premier League's top scorers list Football news Today, 13:26 20th title in history! Liverpool clinches the Premier League early
Sport Predictions
Football Today Juárez vs Pumas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Football Today Independiente vs Deportivo Riestra: Will Independiente challenge for the top spot in the standings? Football Today Los Angeles Galaxy vs Portland Timbers: can the Galaxy climb out of the bottom of the table? Football Today Monterrey vs Pachuca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Football 28 apr 2025 El Gouna vs Smouha prediction, H2H, and probable line-ups - April 28, 2025 Football 28 apr 2025 Udinese vs Bologna prediction and possible lineups - April 28, 2025 Football 28 apr 2025 Ismaily vs ZED prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Football 28 apr 2025 Tala'ea El Gaish vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Football 28 apr 2025 Barracas Central vs Union Santa Fe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Football 28 apr 2025 Leeds vs Bristol City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores